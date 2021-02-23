Sunny Singh Kickstarts 'Adipurush' Shooting, Here's How Director Om Raut Welcomed Him

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame actor Sunny Singh who is preparing for his role in the upcoming magnum opus film Adipurush recently received a warm welcome from his director Om Raut. As he begins shooting for the film his director sent him a small gift waiting for him to join the shoot. The actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a note that was penned by the director welcoming him on board and eagerly waiting to start the beautiful journey with him.

Sunny Singh receives warm welcome from Om Raut

Sunny Singh shared the welcome note which read, "Dear Sunny, Thank you again to be there.. First day of our new journey together. God willing many more such. Luv, Om". The note made Sunny feel very overwhelmed as he thanked the director for his sweet gesture. Adipurush is a 3D film in which Prabhas will play Lord Ram while Saif Ali Khan is expected to play the role of a Lord Ravana. Sunny shared the post on his story and thanked Om Raut for his message. He wrote, "Thank you @omraut (sic)," with a heart and folded-hands emoji. Prabhas is also shooting for Adipurush in Mumbai. Recently, he was spotted in the city sporting a new look. In the viral photo, the Saaho actor looked stylish in a twirled mustache and stylish sunglasses.

Adipurush is up for becoming a massive one with an ensemble cast. According to various media reports, Sunny Singh is believed to be playing the role of Laxman, who happens to be Lord Ram's brother. Adipurush is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana that revolves around the triumph of good over evil. The film, which is high on VFX, will be made on a mammoth budget of Rs 400 crore. Adipurush will release on August 11, 2022, in multiple languages.

