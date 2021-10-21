Last Updated:

Sunny Singh On His Chemistry With Adipurush Co-star Prabhas; 'He's Like An Elder Brother'

Sunny Singh recently showered praises on his 'Adipurush' co-star Prabhas, mentioning that despite being a superstar, he is 'very simple' and 'humble'. Read on.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Sunny Singh, Prabhas

IMAGE: Instagram/@Me Sunny Singh/ Facebook/ @Prabhas


Sunny Singh is gearing up for Om Raut's upcoming mythological drama Adipurush, which also stars south superstar Prabhas as the eponymous character. Calling it his 'most-awaited film', Sunny added that he is grateful to have bagged the chance to work alongside a star-studded cast, which also includes Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor also shed light on his on and off screen chemistry with Prabhas, who Sunny considers his 'elder brother'. 

He added that despite being a superstar of that stature, Prabhas is very simple. Stating that Prabhas doesn't think of himself as a superstar, Sunny also revealed that he is humble and keeps sending across food. One can always find four to five varieties of food in his vanity, Singh mentioned. 

Sunny Singh talks about Adipurush cast 

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor, who clocked his 36th birthday on the sets of Adipurush earlier this month, revealed that he is awaiting the release of his other projects, which have been stuck due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunny said that Adipurush's shoot is about to conclude in a couple of days, post which he has three-four films in his kitty. Sunny revealed that he and Kriti Sanon have their 'own vibe' going on, further stating that they draw similarities from their Punjabi roots. He also spoke about the 'intelligent' director Om Raut, adding that he learned so much from him. 

READ | Sunny Singh throws light on preparations for 'Adipurush', says 'working out twice a day'

On the occasion of Sunny's birthday on October 6, Prabhas took to his Instagram and wrote," ''Happy Birthday bro @mesunnysingh. Had lots of fun with you on the sets. Have a beautiful day'.' To this, Singh thanked him by commenting ''Thank you so much my big brother". 

READ | 'Adipurush': Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh spotted after dance rehearsal, see pics
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Om Ruat's passion project also stars Devdatta Nage and Vatsal Sheth in supporting roles. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Telugu as well as Hindi and is slated to release on August 11 next year. Touted as one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, it will also be released in 3D in multiple languages. 

READ | Prabhas' doting b'day wish for 'Adipurush' co-star Sunny Singh; 'Had lots of fun on sets'

Meanwhile, Sunny Singh, who rose to fame with his roles in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, was recently seen in  Jai Mummy Di.  

(IMAGE: Instagram/@Me Sunny Singh/ Facebook/ @Prabhas)

READ | 'Adipurush' director Om Raut celebrates 'champ' Sunny Singh's b'day on sets; see pic
READ | Suniel Shetty, Sunny Singh bump into each other during shoot, pose for a uber-cool pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Sunny Singh, Adipurush, Prabhas
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com