Sunny Singh throws light on preparations for 'Adipurush', says 'working out twice a day'

Ever since the makers of the film Adipurush announced the magnum opus, fans have been waiting to watch their favourite stars together. Consisting of an ensemble star cast including Prabhas, Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon, the film is the highly anticipated one. Sunny Singh who is gearing up for his role in the pan-India film, is utilizing every bit of his lockdown time. The actor has given in to rigorous exercises and maintaining his physic

Sunny Singh on his preparations for Adipurush

Talking about his prep to play Laxman in Adipurush, Sunny Singh in a statement shared, "I have been working out twice a day because they want me to be a little muscular and there is a requirement of size gain for the character. So with the help of my trainers, the current workout routine which I have been following is weight training with a combination of functional training." He adds, "Unfortunately, owing to the pandemic while we are not shooting I still have to follow the workout and fitness regime to maintain the physique for the character so that I am in the required shape when we resume the shoot." This is the first time when Sunny will be seen playing a massive role in a mythological thriller film.

Meanwhile, earlier in an interaction with the media, the actor revealed that he has been learning archery to fit into the role and has also been working on his body to attain the right physique. Sunny Singh mentioned in the interaction that he re-watched the entire Ramayan again, recently, and this time, his complete focus had been on the character Laxman, since he will be playing the role in Adipurush. He revealed that watching the epic again helped him learn about Laxman’s mannerisms and body language. It also helped him understand their dressing and the various accessories that the characters put on. Adipurush is set to be a 3D film with one of the highest budgets in the Indian film industry. The movie is being shot in Telugu and Hindi, simultaneously, and will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and other languages, too.

(Image credit: MESUNNYSINGH/ ACTORPRABHAS/ Instagram)

