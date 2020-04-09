Supaarwoman’s Journey From Bullying Victim To Popular Stand-up Comedian Will Inspire You

Supaarwoman AKA Supriya Joshi is a content creator, stand-up comedian, vlogger and also an avid K-pop enthusiast. She is also a cosmetics brand representative which makes her one of the first few to break stereotypes in ad campaigns. Her journey from a vine maker to a successful stand-up comedian has witnessed some rocky roads in the initial period, as suggested by her latest interview with Official Humans of Bombay. Supriya revealed how she had to face several hurdles before accepting herself the way she is.

Supaarwoman Supriya shares her incredible journey

In the interview, Supriya Joshi talked about her struggle to accept herself, when her fellow classmates called her ‘fat’. She recalls that her struggle began as early as in 5th standard, when one male classmate teased her for the way she looks. For Supriya, it was shocking as she could not be herself in front of anyone. She further added in the interview that she stopped eating in front of others even though she was dying of hunger, she feared that someone would laugh at her. According to her, it came to a point where she even yelled at people who spoke in support of her. Supriya revealed that her experience was traumatic.

Supaarwoman Supriya’s life changed after she came across a drag race or cross-dressing queen, RuPaul. She revealed that she came out of all the self-loathing the moment she heard her say, “I am a man in a wig”. Supriya believes that this is where her life changed. She started loving herself from that point, and there was no turning back.

Supaarwoman Supriya, which is her YouTube name, went on to become a finalist in Comicstaan, which is a stand-up comedy show for budding comedians on Amazon Prime.

