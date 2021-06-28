'Super 30' Actor Mihir Ahuja Opens Up About His Birthday Plans And His Upcoming Releases

Super 30 actor Mihir Ahuja celebrates his birthday on June 28 and feels that his birthday is a special one as he has 2 upcoming releases and is very excited about them. Take a look at what the Super 30 actor had to say about his upcoming releases.

Mihir Ahuja on his birthday being a special one ahead of his upcoming projects

The young actor talks about celebrating his birthday in the "new normal" due to COVID-19. He said that this birthday is going to be extremely different because of the COVID restrictions. His family and friends have already planned a few things for his special day making sure they keep the COVID-19 precautions in their mind. He added that they have planned a Zoom gathering for him to ensure that he feels close to home and his loved ones.

Talking further about it, he said, "We need to find happiness in small things that life gives us and I feel blessed to have my family and friends around me on my birthday even if we might be away physically." Mihir considers his birthday to be particularly significant because he has a number of exciting projects in the works, which he plans to share. He said that on the work front, it has been a great year for him. "I have done few projects which were a dream come true. This year is going to be a glorious ride with many of my project releases coming soon," he said.

He will be seen in the film State of Siege: Temple Attack for Zee5 and anthology Feels Like Ishq for Netflix, both of which will be released in July. There are several other projects coming up this year, including Human, a series for Hotstar starring Shefali Shah and Ram Kapoor. He will also be seen in Candy, a series for Voot Select directed by Ashish R. Shukla, as well as an upcoming film.

On talking about his resolution for his birthday he stated that his resolution would be to play every role he gets very truthfully and to the best of his ability. He wants to entertain his fans and make a special place in their hearts. He added, "During the lockdown period I have been introspecting a lot on our contribution towards our planet. I feel maybe we might not be in the position of power to make a huge difference but little steps do take us a long way."

Hence, he took up the effort from his end to try and do his bit for the planet. And he has taken up the responsibility of planting trees which has become one of his major hobbies. Mihir said, "Be gentle and considerate to people around me. Also, the lockdown has taught us to enjoy our own company and I think this is an important thing to learn which I wanna build upon during the year."

Image: Mihir Ahuja's Instagram

