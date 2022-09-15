Superbike Of Jacqueline Fernandez's Manager Seized By Delhi Police EOW From Mumbai

In a breaking development, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police, seized Jacqueline Fernandez's manager's superbike on September 15, in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The superbike, which is valued somewhere between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, was seized in Mumbai and has been taken to the national capital.

Republic Media Network got access to the Ducati Scrambler superbike given to the Jacqueline's manager, that was seized from Mumbai.

#BREAKING | Police seizes Jacqueline Fernandez's manager's Ducati superbike from Mumbai, brought to EOW office



On September 15, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and Pinky Irani, who had apparently introduced the Bollywood actors to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, were probed as suspects by the EOW of Delhi Police after being summoned in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, sources said.

Pinky had allegedly purchased expensive gifts such as supercars and superbikes for the Bollywood actors on behalf of the conman.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Pinky Irani engage in war of words

According to sources, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pinky Irani got into a verbal spat while being questioned by the Delhi Police. The two, who were being questioned face-to-face, continued to argue and accuse one another of lying for around two hours.

Jacqueline Fernandez levelled allegations against Pinky Irani, who had apparently introduced her to conman Sukesh. Pinky, however, claimed that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had got her involved in an extortion scheme.

Sri Lankan actor Jacqueline Fernandez joined the investigation after receiving a third summons on September 14. She was accompanied by Irani. According to sources, Sukesh had offered Pinky Rs 12 crore to introduce him to Bollywood actors including Jacqueline Fernandez while he was lodged in jail. Pinky allegedly told Jacqueline that Sukesh is innocent and is being set up by the media.

