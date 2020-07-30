Supreme Court Dismisses PIL Demanding CBI Investigation In Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

In a major development, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea filed by petitioner Alka Priya demanding a CBI investigation in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Stating that the petitioner has no locus stand in the matter, the apex court said that the Mumbai Police is already probing the case and suggested the petitioner file a PIL in the Bombay High Court in order to seek appropriate relief. The order was dismissed by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

In yet another significant development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death, mounting pressure on the Maharashtra Government, Supreme Court Lawyer Sarthak Nayak has filed a petition with Bombay High Court to hand over the case to an independent probe agency instead of the case being investigated by Mumbai Police.

Speaking with Republic TV, the SC Lawyer lambasted the Maharashtra Government and raised several questions holding the government responsible for the shoddy investigation in the actor's death. "Any independent investigating agency is necessary in order to probe not only the role of SSR death but also who is trying to cover it up. Who are the people conspiring, who are the people behind it?", Nayak questioned.

'I will go to Court': Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy had been at the forefront of demanding CBI investigation on Sushant's death. He had written to the Prime Minister seeking a CBI probe and had joined the movement for ‘justice’, even lighting a candle for Sushant.

Dr. Swamy had earlier said: "The way things are developing and things are coming out, it is inevitable that CBI inquiry will take place, in case it is not done, I will go to Court, I am just waiting for Mumbai Police to do its job." Swamy also took to Twitter and requested the people of the country to urge their respective MPs to write to PM in order to initiate a probe in the case.

'No Question Of Transferring Case To CBI': Maha Home Minister

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Maharashtra government stated that it won’t transfer the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh stated that there were only in favour of a probe by Mumbai Police and that there was ‘no question’ of transferring the case. The statement came in the wake of increased criticism of Mumbai Police by leaders like Subramanian Swamy, and Sushant’s family approaching the Bihar police, who registered a First Information Report against Rhea Chakraborty.

Rhea Chakraborty has moved the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. Sushant's family has filed a caveat in the Apex Court asking to be heard before any decision is taken.

