'SC Ruled On All Points In Our Favour': Sushant's Family's Lawyer Says They're Very Happy

As the Supreme Court allowed a CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case on Wednesday, the actor’s family's lawyer Vikas Singh said that it is a victory for Sushant’s family. Singh mentioned that the apex court ruled on all points in the family’s favour and expressed hope to get justice for Sushant very soon.

“This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. Supreme Court ruled on all points in our favour. The court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct. We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict,” he said.

SC allows CBI probe in Sushant’s case

In a breaking development amid the global and relentless #CBIForSSR campaign, the Supreme Court on Wednesday has pronounced the verdict giving nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Maharashtra Government was refused the option to challenge the order pronounced by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

The orders were dictated within minutes of the single-judge bench assembling. Justice Roy had earlier held two hearings into Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. Former ASG Maninder Singh, appearing for the Bihar government, had submitted that Bihar CM had not interfered in the case and added that the recommendation for a CBI probe was based on the advice of the concerned authorities. "In Maharashtra, there may be political pressure but not in Bihar. What are we hiding in this case? The Maharashtra Police have not cooperated with the Bihar Police in this case," Maninder Singh had told the apex court. Rhea Chakraborty has been accused of abetment of suicide as well as of siphoning off Rs 15 crore from Sushant Singh Rajput's accounts by the actor's father.

