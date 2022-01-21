Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Censorship Of All Of Kangana Ranaut's Social Media

In the latest development, the Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea seeking action and censorship on all of Kangana Ranaut's social media accounts. Earlier, a lawyer filed a plea against the actor seeking censoring of all her social media posts in the future in order to maintain law and order in the country. A two-judge bench of the SC comprising Justice Chandrachud and Justice Bela M Trivedi heard the petition filed by the lawyer, Charanjeet Singh Chandepal.

SC disposes of plea seeking censoring of Kangana Ranaut's social media

SC has disposed of the petition seeking to censor the actor's social media after her statement against the Sikh community. The court said that there is already a provision in the law to deal with the objections filed in the petition regarding Ranaut's tweets. The court further stated that they cannot hear the plea under Article 32.

The petition filed by the lawyer stated that Ranaut's provocative tweets are not only hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community but there is also an attempt to prove the community's image as anti-national. In such a situation, only after getting the permission of the government, their social media should be allowed to be published so that the law and order situation in the country does not deteriorate, the petition pleaded.

Kangana Ranaut's Sikh comment

The actor had been accused of allegedly making derogatory statements against the Sikh community in the wake of the withdrawal of the controversial farm laws. In an Instagram post, she used the word 'Khalistani terrorists' for the protestors.

The FIR had been lodged against her on November 23, 2021, on a complaint filed by Mumbai businessman Amarjeet Singh Sandhu. The case was registered against her under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and Sections 505 (2), 504, 506 (II), and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Sandhu had filed the complaint along with members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Kangana had earlier approached the Bombay High Court seeking relief in the case. While the police informed the HC that no coercive action would be taken against her till January 25, 2022, she was asked to depose before the police. Kangana had later stated that her comments were not made with an intention to hurt the Sikh community. She added that she had made her statements against a banned organization and that she was within her fundamental right to do so. In her plea to the Mumbai High Court, she sought the law "protect her legitimate rights and liberties by quashing the FIR".

Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage