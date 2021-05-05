Supriya Pathak Opens Up On Her Equation With Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor's stepmother and actor Supriya Pathak has opened up about her relationship with her grandchildren in a recent interview. She also talked about Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput and how she is like a daughter to her. Read further to know what she said.

Supriya Pathak talks about Mira Rajput and her grandchildren

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Supriya Pathak said that she is fond of her grandchildren Misha and Zain, they are exceptional children and Mira is an expectational person. She appreciated Mira for the way she has brought her children up and called it "absolutely wonderful". Talking about the aspects of being a mother-in-law, the actor said she has seen people around who are expert in this but she doesn't understand it. She had a great mother-in-law but she has never really known what being a mother-in-law is.

Saying that Mira Rajput is like a daughter to her, Supriya said that she is great friends with her and they love going out shopping, or for lunch or dinner. She also commented on being a mother-in-law to Shahid Kapoor's wife and said that the definition of being one is not in her head and she doesn't know how to react. The actor made a joke that she tells her other son Ruhaan that when he gets a wife, she will be the mother-in-law.

Supriya Pathak on the work front

Supriya Pathak is known for her character Hansa from the comedy series Khichdi. She has also appeared in various movies like Wake Up Side, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, Sarkar, Delhi 6 and many more. The actor has also appeared in shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Naya Office Office, Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai and many more. She was last seen in Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi where she played the role of Amma. She was also featured in the Disney+ Hotstar movie The Big Bull where she played the role of Hemant Shah's mother. The actor is married to Pankaj Kapoor and is a mother to Sanah and Ruhaan Kapoor.

