Supriya Pathak Talks About Career, Says She Is 'doing More Interesting Projects Now'

Actor Supriya Pathak is back on screen in the film Toofan. She recently opened up about working with new directors, and her career so far. The actor says that she finds it very interesting to work with young directors as the role they write for her are very interesting.

Supriya Pathak on her journey in Bollywood

Talking to PTI, Pathak revealed why she liked working with young directors and said "It's a lovely time and a great opportunity to work with interesting young directors. I'm doing more interesting work than when I was a young girl. Honestly, growing up has been a boon for me" she added "Even the younger characters these days are pretty interesting. In our times, there used to be just a few of them and we all used to hope to get a chance to play them. Today the scope is much more, the girls of today have a lot more opportunities to play different characters."

The 60-year-old actor credited globalisation for bringing meaningful changes in the Indian society, that allowed the writers to create a "modern, independent" woman with a voice of her own. She said "In society, the role of the mother has changed, so it has changed in films too. It's an important move forward. She further explained, "Mothers in the real world have changed. The attitude I have towards my daughter today is much more modern than my mother (veteran actor Dina Pathak) had towards me, even though she was a very modern and emancipated lady herself."

On the work front, Pathak was recently seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's sports drama Toofaan. The film featured actor Farhan Akhtar as a national-level boxer, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles. Supriya, who has previously worked with director Mehra for the 2009 movie Delhi-6, said her decision to join the project was prompted by her desire to work with the filmmaker once again. She will next be seen in the comedy-drama movie Mimi starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The movie is based on the 2011 film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. It will also star Pankaj Tripathi, Saie Tamhankar and Manoj Pahwa.

Image: PTI

