Supriya Pathak Talks About Her Relationship With Shahid Kapoor, Says, 'I Really Love Him'

Actor Supriya Pathak in a recent interview talked about her role as a mother in real and reel life. She talked about her stepson Shahid Kapoor and her relationship with him and how it is different. She also talked about her reaction when she first met him. Read further to know what she said.

Supriya Pathak talks about her equation with stepson Shahid Kapoor

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Supriya said that with Shahid she shares a relationship that is more than just a mother and son kind. She added that given they both met on a different platform, they related to each other. She further talked about how she was not present during his formative years and said that she met Shahid when he was 6 years old. The actor stated they met each other as friends and since then they have remained like that. She further added that they are always on a level where they are more like pals. Supriya further said that she feels like Shahid is a person she can always depend on. The actor said that she really loves him and can't really define the relationship.

In the same interview, the actor also talked about her relationship with Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput. She said that Mira is more like a daughter to her and they often go out for shopping, lunch or dinner. She further talked about Shahid's kids Misha and Zain and how she loves them both. The actor praised Mira for the way she is bringing up her children and also talked about being a mother-in-law and how she doesn't understand the aspects of it.

About Supriya Pathak's movies

The acclaimed actor was last seen in the film Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi which marked the directorial debut of actor Seema Pahwa. In the film, Supriya played the role of Amma, a widow of Ramprasad. On the other hand, she was also a part of the Disney+ Hotstar film The Big Bull. In the Kookie V Gulati directorial, she played the role of Hemant Shah's mother.

Promo Image Source: Sanah Kapoor's IG/Shahid Kapoor's Instagram account