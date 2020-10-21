'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari's' Team Surprises Netizens With Two New Posters & Trailer Release

Two new posters of Diljit Dosanjh's new movie titled Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari have been released by the makers of the film on October 21. Along with releasing the lead cast's posters from the upcoming comedy film, its trailer has also been dropped on YouTube. The film boasts of Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles alongside other prolific actors in pivotal roles.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari team surprised netizens

Earlier this morning, i.e. October 21, 2020, the makers of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari released two posters of its lead cast across social media platforms and announced that the film's trailer will be released on 11 a.m. today. Now, the trailer of the Diljith Dosanjh starrer has also been released on Zee Studios' YouTube channel. The film revolves around the life of Sooraj, played by Diljit Dosanjh and his quest for finding a perfect life partner for himself.

Dosanjh surprised fans by sharing one of the posters of the Abhishek Sharma directorial on his Instagram handle and humorously wrote, "HELLO FRIENDS...SURPRISE LE LO". On the other hand, the leading lady of the film, Fatima Sana Shaikh took to her Instagram handle to share another poster of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari and wrote, "Attention! If you're looking for a suitable bride, then he has his eyes on you! Get ready for #SurajPeMangalBhari, releasing this Diwali! (sic)".

Check out both the Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari posters below:

The Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari cast also comprises several prolific Bollywood actors in key roles alongside Diljit, Manoj and Fana. Other cast members include Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, Neeraj Sood, and Neha Pendse. The highly-anticipated comedy film is helmed by Parmanu: The story of Pokhran director Abhishek Sharma, while it is jointly produced by Subhash Chandra and Shariq Patel under their respective banners, i.e. Essel Vision Productions and Zee Studios.

The satirical comedy film is slated to have a theatrical release this Diwali. While Diljit will play the protagonist alongside Fatima, Mrs. Serial Killer actor Manoj Bajpayee will play the antagonist in the film. Manoj will be seen sporting various avatars in this Abhishek Sharma directorial as a wedding detective. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari release date has also been revealed by the makers. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on November 13, 2020.

Watch Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari's trailer below:

