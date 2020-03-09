Urvashi Rautela & Surbhi Chandna Show How To Style Ruffled Gowns And Slay Them, See Pics

Bollywood celebrities account for creating major style statements and trends by flaunting every possible look effortlessly. Be it ruffles or green colour, the actors never fail to amaze their fans by pulling off the desired ensemble right. Recently, Surbhi Chandna and Urvashi Rautela carried the trend of ruffles ahead as they pulled off two different patterns of gowns complemented with ruffles.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandana opted for a green tube gown for a photoshoot. The actor's dress was complemented with mesh and ruffled detailing all over. She accessorised her look with long golden diamond-studded earrings and an array of black rings. For her glam, she pulled off a winged eyeliner, green eyeshadow, and nude lip colour. She completed her look with open hair look. Her gown had a beautiful accentuated waist look that was attached to a long ruffled flare.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela pulled off a green ruffled gown. Her gown was complemented with mesh sleeves and ruffles all over. The gown also had buttoned-down detailing to it. The actor kept her glam minimal with the nude makeup look. For her hairstyle, she opted for wavy curls at the bottom of her hair.

Image Courtesy: Surbhi Chandna Instagram, Urvashi Rautela Instagram

