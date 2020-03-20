Surbhi Jyoti Loves Sporting Denim Jackets, And These Pictures Are Proof

Surbhi Jyoti is a well-known face in the Indian television industry. She has repeatedly shown her fans how versatile she is, by playing roles like Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela in Naagin 3. Along with being an actor, Surbhi Jyoti is also an internet sensation. Surbhi is also known for having a great sense of style. Here are pictures of Surbhi Jyoti slaying in denim jackets. Read ahead to know more-

Surbhi Jyoti slaying the denim jacket looks

Surbhi Jyoti is seen donning a dark blue jeans with a dark blue shirt tucked in. The actor has worn a sky-blue denim jacket on top of her outfit. Surbhi has applied nude makeup.

Surbhi Jyoti is seen posing in a white colour maxi-dress, with multi-coloured floral design printed all over it. She has worn a blue denim jacket on top of her outfit. Surbhi has carried a crème colour mini shoulder bag. She has left her straight hair open, giving them a side partition, and applied nude makeup.

Surbhi Jyoti has worn blue denim shorts and a black t-shirt. She has worn a dark blue denim jacket on top of her outfit. Surbhi has left her straight hair open, giving them a side partition and letting them flow naturally. Surbhi has worn black and white sandals and applied nude makeup.

