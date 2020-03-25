Surbhi Jyoti's Lessons On How To Accessorize Casual Attires; See Pictures

Surbhi Jyoti is a well-known face in the Indian television industry. She has repeatedly shown her fans how versatile she is, by playing roles like Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela in Naagin 3. Along with being an actor, Surbhi Jyoti is also an internet sensation. Surbhi is also popular for having a great sense of style. Here is how Surbhi Jyoti has taught fans to wear the perfect accessories with casual attires. Read ahead to know more-

Surbhi Jyoti's accessories with casual attires

Surbhi Jyoti is seen posing in a white maxi dress, with multi-coloured floral design printed on it. She has worn a denim jacket on top and left her hair open, giving them a side partition. She has applied nude makeup and accessorised her look by carrying a crème colour mini shoulder bag.

Surbhi Jyoti has worn a white shirt, tucked inside sky-blue ripped denim jeans. The actor has left her hair open, giving them a messy look and worn white sports. Surbhi has applied nude makeup and accessorised her outfit with a red sling bag.

Surbhi Jyoti is seen wearing a bright yellow sweatshirt and shimmery grey jeans. She has worn white sports shoes with a shimmery silver design, and left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. Surbhi has accessorised her outfit with a sky-blue sling bag, with silver stars and ‘REPLAY’ written on it.

On the work front

Surbhi Jyoti started her career in regional theatre and films. Today, she is a popular artist in Punjabi films, having done noted work in films like Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya and Munde Patiala De as well as the Punjabi television series like Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na and Kach Diyan Wanga. Surbhi has also done some impressive work in the Indian television industry and won hearts by playing supporting roles in Bollywood films.

