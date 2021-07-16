Last Updated:

Surekha Sikri Passes Away: Neena Gupta, Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee & Others Mourn Loss

Surekha Sikri, one of the legendary actors from the entertainment industry recently passed away due to cardiac arrest. Here's how the celebs reacted.

Nehal Gautam
Surekha Sikri

After the news of Badhaai Ho actor Surekha Sikri's demise surfaced online, several celebrity artists from the movie industry expressed shock and shared condolences. The actor suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday and passed away at the age of 75 while she was battling health issues in the hospital post a brain stroke. 

Celebrities' reactions to Surekha Sikri’s demise

Manoj Bajpayee took to his Twitter handle when he received the news of Surekha Sikri’s demise. In his tweet, he stated that the late actor was 'one of the greatest talents who left behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema'. The actor also stated how Surekha Sikri was a treat to watch on stage and confessed how he could not forget some of those memories of her act in theatre. In the end, he hoped her soul to rest in peace and praised her skills on how she was a graceful person with great craft. 

Even actor Randeep Hooda took to his Twitter handle and shared two of Surekha Sikri’s photos in which he depicted her look from the initial days along with her latest look from her movie, Badhaai Ho. He stated, “Rest in peace” and added a folded hands emoji.

Dia Mirza also posted a heartfelt note on the sudden demise of Surekha Sikri. She took to her Twitter handle and stated how there was no one like her and added how she was an extraordinary woman and an artist par excellence. Adding her photo to her post, she also complimented her on how she had amazing eyes and a smile. Dia Mirza also added how she was lucky enough to have got the chance to witness her magic in person. 

Neena Gupta, who featured alongside the late veteran actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a video clip through which she expressed her feelings on the actor's demise. She even recalled the time when she used to sneak peek at the late actor's performances during her early days of theatre. She also stated how she kept learning from her and had a lot more to learn. 

Other actors who mourned the loss of the actor included Ashish Vidyarthi, Avika Gor, Divya Dutta, Rakhi Sawant, Akanksha Puri, Kritika Kamra, Aniruddh Dave and many others. 

Surekha Sikri passes away

The news about the actor’s demise was shared by Surekha Sikri’s manager in a statement:

“Three-time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers,"read a statement from her manager. 

 

"The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram🙏,” it added.

 

