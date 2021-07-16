Surekha Sikri Passes Away: Neena Gupta Shares Her Fond Memories In Emotional Video; Watch

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri who had entertained fans with her stupendous acting skills in films like Badhai Ho, TV show Balika Vadhu and more passed away on July 16. The 75-year-old National Award-winning actress dies due to cardiac arrest on July 16 morning. As soon as the news of her passing away surfaced on the internet, social media was deluged with tributes to the veteran actress, while remembering her legacy. Surekha’s Badhai Ho co-actress Neena Gupta took to Instagram and shared a video while paying her tribute.

Neena Gupta's emotional video on Surekha Sikri's death

Neena Gupta in the video reminisced about working and learning from her since the time she was there in the drama school during her early college days. The actress also revealed about admiring Surekha’s work throughout her college. Neena shared her experience of sharing screen space with the prolific actress. In the video, Neena revealed that Surekha and she were together in the National School of Drama where Surekha was her senior. Neena confessed in the video of watching her perform secretly and learning so much from her. The actress also added that she wished to become an actress like the veteran star someday.

In the emotional video she said, “even at this age, she did not leave any stone unturned to give her best in every shot. An actor like her is very rare to find. I remember when we had a scene together in Badhai Ho where she had to scold my in-laws over something. She gave 10 retakes and with each time she was more and more focused towards her craft.” While captioning the post, Neena wrote, “Bohat dukh hua.”

Surekha Sikri had received appreciation from all sides for her power-packed performance in Badhaai Ho. The film also starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, and Gajraj Rao in lead roles. The late veteran actress even bagged a National Award for the performance in the movie. Apart from Neena, Gajraj changed his Twitter profile picture and uploaded a new one with Surekha Sikri. Sanya shared an old video of the legendary actress where she can be seen reciting couplets.

IMAGE: NEENA_GUPTA/_SUREKHA.SIKRI/Instagram

