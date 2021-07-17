Surekha Sikri Passes Away; Rajit Kapoor Reveals Late Actor's Potential Wasn't Fully Tapped

On the untimely demise of the prominent Bollywood actor, Surekha Sikri, the entire country is mourning her loss. One of her co-actors, Rajit Kapoor recently spoke about her amazing performances and stated how she was one of the most fantastic actors they had in the country and expressed his delight at how he received the luck of working with her.

Rajit Kapoor expresses his grief on Surekha Sikri’s demise

According to the reports by SpotboyE, Zubeida actor Rajit Kapoor reminisced Surekha Sikri’s performances and revealed how she never got her due as a performer. He also stated how she rose to fame pretty late with Balika Vadhu and then became a household name. Stating further about her potential as an actor, he stated how she could do any role and added how the smallest part given to her would shine since she was a performer. Recalling the time when she essayed a small role in Saradari Begum, Rajit Kapoor revealed how he saw the ease and effortlessness with which she performed and still made it starry.

As Rajit Kapoor also received a chance to direct Surekha Sikri in his show, he recalled his first meeting with her and stated how she loved the script. He even stated how it was a pleasure directing her as she would know what he wanted from her even when he was half done with his instructions. Rajit Kapoor then mentioned how her eyes would sparkle whenever she got something new to do and added how she was a powerhouse.

Speaking about the equation he shared with her, he revealed how they shared a good bond with each other and added that even though he hadn’t been in touch with her, it never became necessary as they had that mutual trust. He also expressed his grief on not being able to visit in the last two years as he knew she was suffering and it wasn’t easy for her.

Rajit Kapoor also revealed the fact how she was never given a great part she wasn’t beautiful in the conventional sense. Adding to it, he also stated how it used to upset her a lot but soon she stopped caring about it. Praising the performances further, the actor hailed how a performer like her needed to be given a salute.



IMAGE: MARATHI SANMAAN/SIKRI-KALYANI DEVI FACEBOOK

