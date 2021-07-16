Surekha Sikri's Death: Avika Gor Pens Tribute, Says 'she Has Left A Legacy To Follow'

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri who charmed the audience in the television show Balika Vadhu left for heavenly abode on July 16 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. With a career spanning more than four decades, the 75-year-old National Award-winning actor was a member of National School of Drama Repertory. She went on to create magic in front of the camera. Avika Gor, who played the titular role of Balika Vadhu in the show, took to Instagram and penned a heart-warming tribute to Surekha Sikri while recalling working with her.

Avika Gor pens heart warming tribute for Surekha Sikri

The television show aired on television from 2008 to 2016 and Avika featured in the show for two years. On Surekha’s death, Avika dedicated an emotional tribute to the legendary actor. Gor said that she always looked up to Surekha Sikri for being the inspiration that she was to her. She confessed that it was difficult for anyone to match up to her energy levels and impeccable acting skills. “I have some amazing memories with Surekha Ji. Apart from being an incredible actress, she was a beautiful human. It was always difficult to match her energy levels during the scenes but she made sure I was comfortable every time I was around her & which taught me to be grounded. I have always wanted to be like her.. hardworking.. grounded.. kind. She has truly left us a legacy to follow. Dadisaa… I will always love you, my guardian angel,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

Surekha Sikri was a three-time National Award-winning actor, whose was critically acclaimed for her performances in theatre. Apart from Balika Vadhu, Surekha Sikri also featured in shows such as Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Maa Exchange, and Saat Phere. She was last seen in Netflix's anthology Ghost Stories. The news about the actor’s demise was shared by Surekha Sikri’s manager in a statement:

"Three-time national award-winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers," read a statement from her manager. "The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram,” it added.

