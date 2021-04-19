Surekha Sikri's Quiz: Do You Know The Debut Project Of The 'Badhaai Ho' Actor?

Veteran film and TV actor Surekha Sikri turns a year older on April 19. On the occasion of her 76th birthday, here's a quiz for her fans. Answer these fifteen questions related to her personal and professional life to check out how well do you know her.
Surekha Sikri's quiz:
Q1. What was the title of Surekha's acting debut project?
- Kissaa Kursee Kaa
- Staying On
- Balika Vadhu
- Dev D
Q2. What was the title of Surekha's Hollywood debut?
- Darkness
- Staying On
- Little Buddha
- Raincoat
Q3. From the following list, in which Aamir Khan-starrer film Surekha played a cameo role?
- 3 idiots
- Taare Zameen Par
- Sarfarosh
- Lagaan
Q4. What was the name of Surekha's character in Balika Vadhu?
- Kesar Devi
- Bhagyavanti Singh
- Vijaylaxmi Chauhan
- Kalyani Devi
Q5. Surekha's Balika Vadhu aired on TV for how many years?
Q6. Identify the name of Surekha Sikri starrer from this dialogue - Yu to bachcho ka kaam hota hai naam roshan karna.
- Balika Vadhu
- Badhaai Ho
- Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani
- None
Q7. Which of the following veteran Bollywood actors was once a relative of Surekha?
- Ratna Pathak
- Pankaj Kapoor
- Naseeruddin Shah
- Javed Akhtar
Q8. What is the zodiac sign of Surekha Sikri?
- Cancer
- Gemini
- Taurus
- Aries
Q9. For which film did Sikri bag a National Award?
- Badhaai Ho
- Dev D
- Raincoat
- Sarfarosh
Q10. How many times did Sikri has bagged the National Award?
Q11. Which actor has not shared the screen space with Surekha?
- Janhvi Kapoor
- Sanya Malhotra
- Shraddha Kapoor
- Emraan Hashmi
Q12. Identify the Surekha Sikri starrer film on the basis of its plot. (The plot: A Pakistan-based lady lives with her grandson in Mumbai. However, she gets arrested for being an illegal immigrant. The grandson, after 20 years, writes a book about her in hope of reuniting with his grandmother.)
- Raincoat
- Staying On
- Darkness
- Mammo
Q13. Identify the Surekha Sikri starrer film on the basis of its plot. (The plot: A political aspirant's tactics weren't on the right side of morality.)
- Kissa Kursee Ka
- Sardari Begum
- Parinati
- Shikast
Q14. Which serial does not belong to Surekha's repertoire?
- Balika Vadhu
- Yeh Hai Jo Zindagi
- Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani
- Kirdar
Q15. In which Aparna Sen directorial did Surekha play a pivotal character?
- Parama
- Unshi April
- Titli
- Mr and Mrs Iyer
Answer key
- Kissaa Kursee Kaa
- Staying On
- Sarfarosh
- Kalyani Devi
- 8
- Badhaai Ho
- Naseeruddin Shah
- Aries
- Badhaai Ho
- 3
- Shraddha Kapoor
- Mammo
- Kissa Kursee Ka
- Yeh Hai Jo Zindagi
- Mr and Mrs Iyer
