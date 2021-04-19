Surekha Sikri's Quiz: Do You Know The Debut Project Of The 'Badhaai Ho' Actor?

Last Updated:

Veteran film and TV actor Surekha Sikri turns a year older on April 19. On the occasion of her 76th birthday, here's a quiz for her fans. Answer these fifteen questions related to her personal and professional life to check out how well do you know her. 

Surekha Sikri's quiz:

Q1. What was the title of Surekha's acting debut project?

  • Kissaa Kursee Kaa
  • Staying On 
  • Balika Vadhu
  • Dev D

Q2. What was the title of Surekha's Hollywood debut?

  • Darkness
  • Staying On 
  • Little Buddha
  • Raincoat

Q3. From the following list, in which Aamir Khan-starrer film Surekha played a cameo role?

  • 3 idiots
  • Taare Zameen Par
  • Sarfarosh
  • Lagaan

Q4. What was the name of Surekha's character in Balika Vadhu?

  • Kesar Devi
  • Bhagyavanti Singh 
  • Vijaylaxmi Chauhan
  • Kalyani Devi

Q5. Surekha's Balika Vadhu aired on TV for how many years?

  • 8
  • 7
  • 6
  • 5

Q6. Identify the name of Surekha Sikri starrer from this dialogue - Yu to bachcho ka kaam hota hai naam roshan karna.

  • Balika Vadhu
  • Badhaai Ho
  • Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani
  • None

Q7. Which of the following veteran Bollywood actors was once a relative of Surekha?

  • Ratna Pathak 
  • Pankaj Kapoor
  • Naseeruddin Shah
  • Javed Akhtar

Q8. What is the zodiac sign of Surekha Sikri?

  • Cancer
  • Gemini
  • Taurus
  • Aries

Q9. For which film did Sikri bag a National Award?

  • Badhaai Ho
  • Dev D
  • Raincoat
  • Sarfarosh

Q10. How many times did Sikri has bagged the National Award?

  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Q11. Which actor has not shared the screen space with Surekha?

  • Janhvi Kapoor
  • Sanya Malhotra
  • Shraddha Kapoor
  • Emraan Hashmi

Q12. Identify the Surekha Sikri starrer film on the basis of its plot. (The plot: A Pakistan-based lady lives with her grandson in Mumbai. However, she gets arrested for being an illegal immigrant. The grandson, after 20 years, writes a book about her in hope of reuniting with his grandmother.)

  • Raincoat
  • Staying On
  • Darkness
  • Mammo

Q13. Identify the Surekha Sikri starrer film on the basis of its plot. (The plot: A political aspirant's tactics weren't on the right side of morality.)

  • Kissa Kursee Ka
  • Sardari Begum
  • Parinati
  • Shikast

Q14. Which serial does not belong to Surekha's repertoire?

  • Balika Vadhu
  • Yeh Hai Jo Zindagi
  • Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani
  • Kirdar

Q15. In which Aparna Sen directorial did Surekha play a pivotal character?

  • Parama
  • Unshi April
  • Titli
  • Mr and Mrs Iyer

Answer key

  1. Kissaa Kursee Kaa
  2. Staying On
  3. Sarfarosh 
  4. Kalyani Devi
  5. 8
  6. Badhaai Ho
  7. Naseeruddin Shah
  8. Aries 
  9. Badhaai Ho
  10. 3
  11. Shraddha Kapoor
  12. Mammo
  13. Kissa Kursee Ka
  14. Yeh Hai Jo Zindagi
  15. Mr and Mrs Iyer
