Surekha Sikri's Quiz: Do You Know The Debut Project Of The 'Badhaai Ho' Actor?

Veteran film and TV actor Surekha Sikri turns a year older on April 19. On the occasion of her 76th birthday, here's a quiz for her fans. Answer these fifteen questions related to her personal and professional life to check out how well do you know her. Surekha Sikri's quiz: Q1. What was the title of Surekha's acting debut project? Kissaa Kursee Kaa

Staying On

Balika Vadhu

Dev D Q2. What was the title of Surekha's Hollywood debut? Darkness

Staying On

Little Buddha

Raincoat Q3. From the following list, in which Aamir Khan-starrer film Surekha played a cameo role? 3 idiots

Taare Zameen Par

Sarfarosh

Lagaan Q4. What was the name of Surekha's character in Balika Vadhu? Kesar Devi

Bhagyavanti Singh

Vijaylaxmi Chauhan

Kalyani Devi Q5. Surekha's Balika Vadhu aired on TV for how many years? 8

7

6

5 Q6. Identify the name of Surekha Sikri starrer from this dialogue - Yu to bachcho ka kaam hota hai naam roshan karna. Balika Vadhu

Badhaai Ho

Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani

None Q7. Which of the following veteran Bollywood actors was once a relative of Surekha? Ratna Pathak

Pankaj Kapoor

Naseeruddin Shah

Javed Akhtar Q8. What is the zodiac sign of Surekha Sikri? Cancer

Gemini

Taurus

Aries Q9. For which film did Sikri bag a National Award? Badhaai Ho

Dev D

Raincoat

Sarfarosh Q10. How many times did Sikri has bagged the National Award? 2

3

4

5 Q11. Which actor has not shared the screen space with Surekha? Janhvi Kapoor

Sanya Malhotra

Shraddha Kapoor

Emraan Hashmi Q12. Identify the Surekha Sikri starrer film on the basis of its plot. (The plot: A Pakistan-based lady lives with her grandson in Mumbai. However, she gets arrested for being an illegal immigrant. The grandson, after 20 years, writes a book about her in hope of reuniting with his grandmother.) Raincoat

Staying On

Darkness

Mammo Q13. Identify the Surekha Sikri starrer film on the basis of its plot. (The plot: A political aspirant's tactics weren't on the right side of morality.) Kissa Kursee Ka

Sardari Begum

Parinati

Shikast Q14. Which serial does not belong to Surekha's repertoire? Balika Vadhu

Yeh Hai Jo Zindagi

Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani

Kirdar Q15. In which Aparna Sen directorial did Surekha play a pivotal character? Parama

Unshi April

Titli

Mr and Mrs Iyer Answer key Kissaa Kursee Kaa Staying On Sarfarosh Kalyani Devi 8 Badhaai Ho Naseeruddin Shah Aries Badhaai Ho 3 Shraddha Kapoor Mammo Kissa Kursee Ka Yeh Hai Jo Zindagi Mr and Mrs Iyer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.