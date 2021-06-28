Suresh Menon Has Vaccine Slot Issues; Ashwin Mushran Has Quirky Reaction To His 2nd Dose

Vaccination has become one of the crucial weapons in the battle against COVID-19, which has taken numerous lives, brought life to a standstill and affected livelihoods. Even stars of the film industry have been taking the vaccine. Recently, actor-comedians Suresh Menon and Ashwin Mushran shared different kinds of experiences regarding their second dose of the vaccine.

Suresh Menon, Ashwin Mushran share vaccine experiences

Suresh Menon expressed his displeasure on CoWin, the platform on which the slots for vaccination was to be booked, for being unable to book a slot for the second dose of the vaccine. The Phir Hera Pheri actor called it ‘frustrating and annoying’ that he was unable to find a slot. He claimed that the centers were going 'further away' when he tried the paid option.

Really really furstrating and annoying #cowinapp 2nd dose due and unable to find a slot ...the centers seem to go further away every time I try to book in the paid section also, dear @mybmc any walk in centers in Andheri or Juhu 🙏🙏 — Suresh Menon (@sureshnmenon) June 28, 2021

He even asked about the 'logic' of hospitals, who had administered the first dose, to not the second dose to the same person above the age of 44. He claimed that the hospitals told him that it was reserved for those below that age.

What's the logic of not allowing citizens above the age of 44 to get their second dose from the hospital where they had gotten their 1st dose 🤔#vaccination #CovidVaccine #covishield #CowinApp — Suresh Menon (@sureshnmenon) June 27, 2021

Ashwin Mushran, on the other hand, succeeded in getting his second dose. The Lage Raho Munnabhai actor had a quirky response, holding a banner, that read Fully vaccinated: Available for travel and work.’

India cross 32 crore vaccine doses

India has overtaken the US in the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

While India launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, and has administered over 32.36 crore doses till date, the US which started its inoculation drive on December 14, 2020 has given over 32.33 crore doses.

"India achieves another milestone in COVID-19 vaccination and overtakes USA in total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered," the ministry said.

(With PTI inputs)

