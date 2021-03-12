Suresh Oberoi and wife get first jab of COVID vaccine, praises hospital for their services

Actor Vivek Oberoi’s father and veteran star Suresh Oberoi recently joined the league of stars to receive the first dose of COVID vaccine. The Kabir Singh actor took to Facebook and shared pictures from the Cooper Hospital where he along with his wife Yashodhara Oberoi got vaccinated. The senior actor expressed his sincere gratitude towards the hospital and hailed them for inoculating 1100 patients daily. Suresh Oberoi further praised wrote that he was “very impressed” with the services of the hospital especially at this hour of crisis.

Suresh Oberoi and wife receive the COVID vaccine

Sharing pictures while getting his first jab along with his wife, the legendary actor wrote, “A special thanks to RENU HANSRAJ of BJP who works tirelessly. A great sewa. Cooper does 1100 vaccines in a day n the arrangements were so good n the staff administering the vaccine so gentle that I could hardly feel the prick. Extremely clean and very well managed. Very impressive.”

In another, he thanked Municipal Councillor Renu Hansraj for her efforts to encourages people and taking a personal interest in checking whether people are receiving the dose or not. “A special thanks to Renu Hansraj of BJP who encourages people and takes personal care. Works tirelessly. A real warrior she is,” he added.

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination in India had kicked off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving his first dose on March 1. Since then, many other Union Ministers and members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have followed suit and got themselves vaccinated. Apart from Suresh, other celebrities of the film industry who have taken the vaccine include Kamal Haasan, Kushboo Sundar, Saif Ali Khan, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Satish Shah, Anupam Kher among others.

Suresh Oberoi has created a benchmark in the entertainment industry with his iconic roles in several prominent films like Kabir Singh, PM Narendra Modi, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Peshwa Baji Rao II, Attahaasa, and many more. The veteran actor is a recipient of the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor that he received in the year 1987. The actor will next be seen in Srinath Rajendran and Vini Vishwa Lal’s film Kurup alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles.