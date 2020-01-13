'Tumhari Sulu' Director Suresh Triveni To Helm An Emotional-thriller As His Next

Tumhari Sulu fame Suresh Triveni announced his next film with a leading production house, Abundantia Entertainment, on Monday, that is January 13, 2020. He, who will be directing two movies for Vikram Malhotra led- Abundantia Entertainment, will also co-produce these films that are currently on the scripting stage. Here is all you need to know about the Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni's next project.

All about Tumhari Sulu director- Suresh Triveni's next film

Suresh Triveni, a noted name in the advertising industry, made his celluloid debut in 2017 with Tumhari Sulu. The movie, starring Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul in the lead, was widely loved and appreciated by the moviegoers. Now, Triveni has joined hands with a leading production house, Abundantia Entertainment, to direct and co-produce two films, out of which one film will be an emotional-thriller, and the second will be an evocative and quirky comedy-drama.

The forthcoming movies are said to go on floors in 2020 and 2021. Meanwhile, an ecstatic and thrilled Suresh feels he has bagged an opportunity of a lifetime. According to Suresh Triveni, Vikram and Abundantia Entertainment are providing him the creative space he wishes for.

Apart from directing films for Abundantia, Suresh will also work as a Creative director in Abundantia's upcoming original series, which is in the scripting stage. According to reports, the Independent production house is also looking at proliferating its branches to the digital medium, with numerous shows in the pipeline.

According to reports, the production house is working with Akshay Kumar for an Amazon Prime series titled, The End. Besides, the Akshay Kumar-starrer, Abundantia Entertainment has a slew of movies and digital series in the making, and with Suresh's involvement, the production house hopes to touch new heights.

Image Source: PR Agency

