Surilie Gautam’s Most Unique Outfits That Will Inspire You

Yami Gautam is a popular face in Bollywood but not many know about her sister, Surilie Gautam. She debuted on Indian television with Sony India's Meet Mila De Rabba. She was also a part of the Punjabi film, Power Cut.

The two sisters are known to have each other's back at all times and make sure to take out time for each other always. In an interview, Yami Gautam had also said that during her struggling days, it was her sister who always helped her. While we know that Yami is a fashion queen herself, here is proof that younger sister, Surilie is no less as well:

Surilie Gautam’s style file

1. Surilie Gautam’s uber-stylish fur coat makes a statement. The actor wore this recently and paired the look with glasses and pink lipstick. And this is definitely what we are looking at.

2. Surilie Gautam recently wore this volume sleeved blouse. She paired it with white pants and a high ponytail. Surilie’s look is simple and chic, anyone can sport this look with ease.

3. On a recent vacation to Dubai, Surilie Gautam wore this elegant white dress. The dress was solid white-coloured and had volume sleeves. She paired the look with aviator sunglasses and the classic black sling bag.

4. Surilie Gautam recently wore this cute green dress. She kept the loom simple with nude heels. This dress is perfect for a brunch look and given the right smokey makeup, you can sport this for your dinner party as well.

