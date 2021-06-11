Surroor 2021 Title Track Review: The Same Himesh Reshammiya Magic On A Larger Scale

The Surroor 2021 title track marks the return of Himesh Reshammiya to the world of music after a long hiatus. The singer seems to have put his all into the song and has gone a notch further in terms of cinematography. The Suroor song is definitely a more revamped version of anything Himesh has done so far in his career. The song tells a story and is seven minutes long, which seems like an idea he has borrowed from some other music albums.

Surroor 2021 review

At the very start of the song, we see Himesh Reshammiya make an entry in full hero mode and there are banners proclaiming that he is back and back with a bang. The majority of the song is set in a desert setting, but not all of the song. For the desert part, we see Himesh, who calls himself ‘the rockstar’, sing for a girl who we assume to be his love. There are a lot of background dancers gracing the video as well. It looks like something one would usually see in a big-budget movie.

For the second part of the song, the locale changes and we now see Himesh Reshammiya performing on stage while the crowd in front of him goes crazy with enthusiasm. He is depicting himself as a pop icon who people have gathered together to see and cheer. There are fireworks and strobe lights and one can understand that a lot has gone into creating the visual effects of the song. The song ends with him on stage but the music video does not. After the last strain of the song has worn away, Himesh Reshammiya can be seen standing alone watching the fireworks, while the girl from the desert comes by him and is introduced as ‘the rockstar's wife’. This shows that no matter how much fame he has gained, he has been doing everything for the one he loves.

The music itself is reminiscent of what Reshammiya has created before. It is upbeat and peppy and has enough of a beat to make one move to it. Himesh Reshammiya’s vocals remain much the same while his execution seems a lot smoother than before.

IMAGE: HIMESH RESHAMMIYA'S INSTAGRAM

