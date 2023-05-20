Surveen Chawla Back At Cannes For The Second Time: I've Been Fortunate

Surveen Chawla is all set to make her red carpet appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2023. This is the second time she will be visiting the prestigious film festival. The actress made her debut at Cannes for her film Ugly in 2013.

Opening up about her appearance at Cannes, Surveen said that she is excited to return to the prestigious film festival for the second time. She said, "I am excited to be returning to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for the second time! Cannes holds a special place in my heart, and it is an incredible honor to be a part of this iconic red carpet. I`ve been fortunate enough to be attending one of the most prestigious events of the year attended by film enthusiasts, fashion experts, and the biggest names in the entertainment industry. I look forward to showcasing a part of our vibrant culture through a high fashion lens!"

More about Surveen Chawla's work life

Surveen Chawla was last seen in the action-crime series Rana Naidu. The series was a hit. It stars Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajesh Jais. She has featured in several films including Hum Tum Shabana, Hero Naam Yaad Rakhi, Dharti, Hate Story 2, and Parched among others.

Indians at Cannes 2023

Several Indian celebrities from all walks of life graced the red carpet. Bollywood actors Vijay Varma, Anurag Kashyap, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Several celebrities including Manushi Chillar, Sunny Leone, Urvashi Rautela, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Shannon K, Guneet Monga, Diana Penty, Esha Gupta along with influencers Ruhee Dosani, Masoom Minawala, Niharika M and Dolly Singh attended the event. Anushka Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari are expected to attend. While this will mark Anushka's debut, Hydari will be walking the red carpet for the second time.