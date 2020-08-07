Surveen Chawla Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Sacred Games' Actor? Find Out

Surveen Chawla is an Indian actor and dancer. She started her career with television soap operas in the earlier days and ended up appearing in the films. She is known for her roles in movies and serials like Hate Story 2, Ugly, Parched, 24 etc. along with many other films. In 2018, she was seen in web series Haq Se.
Surveen Chawla also appeared in Kannad and Punjabi movies. The actor was also seen in the popular show Sacred Games season 2. She portrayed the role of Jojo. Surveen Chawla got married to Akshay Thakkar. Interestingly, the actor kept her wedding a secret for two years until she finally disclosed the news on her Twitter handle in 2017. Here is a Surveen Chawla quiz based on her acting career till now.
Also Read| Can you see Will Smith say "Apun hi bhagwan hai" in Sacred Games' English remake? See cast
Also Read| Saif Ali Khan and other actors' impactful dialogues from 'Sacred Games'
Also Read| 'Sacred Games' fame Kubbra Sait to come out with memoir in 2021; read details
Also Read| Vijay Varma reveals how he lost a role in 'Sacred Games' after Anurag Kashyap's decision
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.