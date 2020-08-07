Surveen Chawla Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Sacred Games' Actor? Find Out

Surveen Chawla is an Indian actor and dancer. She started her career with television soap operas in the earlier days and ended up appearing in the films. She is known for her roles in movies and serials like Hate Story 2, Ugly, Parched, 24 etc. along with many other films. In 2018, she was seen in web series Haq Se.

Surveen Chawla also appeared in Kannad and Punjabi movies. The actor was also seen in the popular show Sacred Games season 2. She portrayed the role of Jojo. Surveen Chawla got married to Akshay Thakkar. Interestingly, the actor kept her wedding a secret for two years until she finally disclosed the news on her Twitter handle in 2017. Here is a Surveen Chawla quiz based on her acting career till now.

Surveen Chawla quiz

1. What was Surveen Chawla’s first TV show?

Comedy Circus Ke Superstars

Kaajjal

Kahin To Hoga

Kasauti Zindagi Kay

2. In which reality dance show, Surveen Chawla was paired alongside Indian cricketer S.Sreesanth?

Dance mania

Dance India Dance

Ek Khiladki Ek Haseena

Nach Baliye

3. Which was Surveen Chawla’s first debut film?

Disco Singh

Hate Story 2

Paramesha Panwala

Welcome Back

4. Which web series marked the digital debut of Surveen Chawla?

Sacred Games 2

Baarish

Gandi Baat

Haq Se

5. In which Punjabi song Surveen was featured alongside Jazzy B?

One Million

Mitran De Boot

Jatt

Dil Luteya

6. Which movie of Surveen Chawla was directed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap?

Hate Story 2

Ugly

Parched

Welcome Back

7. Which television show was hosted by Suvreen Chawla?

Nach Baliye

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

Comedy Circus Ke Superstars

Haq Se

8. Which song featured Surveen Chawla in the movie Creature 3D?

Sawan Aaya Hai

IK Pal Yahi

Naam-E-Wafa

Mehboob Ki

Also Read| Can you see Will Smith say "Apun hi bhagwan hai" in Sacred Games' English remake? See cast

9. Which movie featured Surveen Chawla alongside Jimmy Shergill?

Disco Singh

Hero Naam Yaad Rakhi

Lucky Di Unlucky Story

Parched

10. What was Surveen Chawla’s first item number?

Tutti Bole Wedding Di

Dhoka Dhoka

Aaj Phir

Mohobbat Barsa De

Also Read| Saif Ali Khan and other actors' impactful dialogues from 'Sacred Games'

Surveen Chawla quiz- answers

Kahin To Hoga

Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena

Paramesha Panwala

Haq Se

Mitran De Boot

Also Read| 'Sacred Games' fame Kubbra Sait to come out with memoir in 2021; read details

Ugly

Comedy Circus Ke Superstars

Sawan Aaya Hai

Hero Naam Yaad Rakhi

Dhoka Dhoka

Also Read| Vijay Varma reveals how he lost a role in 'Sacred Games' after Anurag Kashyap's decision

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.