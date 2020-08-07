Surveen Chawla Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Sacred Games' Actor? Find Out

Last Updated:

Surveen Chawla is known for her roles in movies like Hate Story 2 and Ugly. The actor also made her digital debut in 2018. Here is a Surveen Chawla quiz.

Surveen Chawla

Surveen Chawla is an Indian actor and dancer. She started her career with television soap operas in the earlier days and ended up appearing in the films. She is known for her roles in movies and serials like Hate Story 2, Ugly, Parched, 24 etc. along with many other films. In 2018, she was seen in web series Haq Se.

Surveen Chawla also appeared in Kannad and Punjabi movies. The actor was also seen in the popular show Sacred Games season 2. She portrayed the role of Jojo. Surveen Chawla got married to Akshay Thakkar. Interestingly, the actor kept her wedding a secret for two years until she finally disclosed the news on her Twitter handle in 2017. Here is a Surveen Chawla quiz based on her acting career till now. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Surveen Chawla quiz

1. What was Surveen Chawla’s first TV show?

  • Comedy Circus Ke Superstars
  • Kaajjal
  • Kahin To Hoga
  • Kasauti Zindagi Kay

2. In which reality dance show, Surveen Chawla was paired alongside Indian cricketer S.Sreesanth?

  • Dance mania
  • Dance India Dance
  • Ek Khiladki Ek Haseena
  • Nach Baliye

3. Which was Surveen Chawla’s first debut film?

  • Disco Singh
  • Hate Story 2
  • Paramesha Panwala
  • Welcome Back

4. Which web series marked the digital debut of Surveen Chawla?

  • Sacred Games 2
  • Baarish
  • Gandi Baat
  • Haq Se

5. In which Punjabi song Surveen was featured alongside Jazzy B?

  • One Million
  • Mitran De Boot
  • Jatt
  • Dil Luteya

6. Which movie of Surveen Chawla was directed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap?

  • Hate Story 2
  • Ugly
  • Parched
  • Welcome Back

7. Which television show was hosted by Suvreen Chawla?

  • Nach Baliye
  • Jhalak Dikhla Jaa
  • Comedy Circus Ke Superstars
  • Haq Se

8. Which song featured Surveen Chawla in the movie Creature 3D?

  • Sawan Aaya Hai
  • IK Pal Yahi
  • Naam-E-Wafa
  • Mehboob Ki

9. Which movie featured Surveen Chawla alongside Jimmy Shergill?

  • Disco Singh
  • Hero Naam Yaad Rakhi
  • Lucky Di Unlucky Story
  • Parched

10. What was Surveen Chawla’s first item number?

  • Tutti Bole Wedding Di
  • Dhoka Dhoka
  • Aaj Phir
  • Mohobbat Barsa De

Surveen Chawla quiz- answers

  • Kahin To Hoga
  • Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena
  • Paramesha Panwala
  • Haq Se
  • Mitran De Boot

  • Ugly
  • Comedy Circus Ke Superstars
  • Sawan Aaya Hai
  • Hero Naam Yaad Rakhi
  • Dhoka Dhoka

