Sushant Advocated Against Depression; Could Never Commit Suicide, Says Cousin Neeraj Bablu

As fans and celebrities remembered late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary, his cousin, Neeraj Bablu on Monday, threw light on the actor’s life as a cheerful young boy, who touched many lives.

Recalling some fond memories with SSR, Bablu said, “Sushant was back in Saharsa sometime before his death, during which he visited the village and met all of us here. I believe those are the most precious memories we have of him. Leaving his stardom behind, Sushant visited his hometown like a simple boy and had lots of fun with his extended family. His personality and warmth won many hearts - from farmers to friends and youngsters, it never felt like we were speaking to a Bollywood star. It hurts to know that such a lively boy is not with us anymore,”

Neeraj Bablu told Republic TV that Sushant’s family is cherishing all the memories of the actor and is also watching some of his brilliant movies on his death anniversary.

“We remember him fondly on this day. We have been watching all his movies, especially Chhichhore, in which Sushant delivered an important message to the youth suffering from depression. We believe that a person who advocated youngsters against depression would never take a suicidal step. We hope that whoever is responsible for Sushant’s death will be brought to book at the earliest,” he said.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mont Blanc residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14 last year. The Mumbai Police that was initially investigating the case termed it as suicide. Later, amid fans and celebs' accusations of alleged foul play in the death and 'justice for SSR' movement, the Bihar police stepped into the probe after the Chhichhore star’s father KK Singh lodged a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment to suicide, embezzlement and more.

After Bihar Police alleged lack of co-operation in Mumbai, the Bihar government recommended that the CBI take over the case. The Supreme Court on August 19 ordered the CBI to take charge of the case. The CBI says it is still investigating the matter and hasn't ruled out any angle.

