Sushant Case AIIMS Panel Keen On Probing Homicide Angle; 12 Stunning Leads Accessed

A day after the AIIMS team reexamining the reports related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death raised a homicide angle, as per sources, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will also investigate the given angle Republic has learned. Republic TV has also accessed 12 leads from AIIMS forensic panel's first sitting, which raises a number of questions and doubts related to the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput.

On Wednesday sources said that the Central agency can ask the AIIMS team to join the investigation in Mumbai and have asked them if specific line of probe is required. The AIIMS team has sought the additional documents apart from autopsy, viscera and inquest papers for reexamining. Additionally, the expert panel has sought everything that was in Sushant's room, including sellotape or anything that was on the cloth has been presented as the one used by later actor to hang himself. The AIIMS panel will alos look into cisrcumstantial evidence and has asked for collateral evidence.

The five-member medical board of forensic experts formed by the AIIMS is helping the CBI in its probe in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead in his Bandra house on June 14, with several mysteries surrounding his death coming to light since then.

Republic TV spoke to Dr Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS Forensic head and expert, who expressed his shock in the manner in which the crime scene was 'contaminated.' Dr Sudhir Gupta observed that the crime scene was not kept intact and was 'contaminated' thereby making it possibly 'unsuitable for examination of forensic evidence.' Sources said that the AIIMS foreinsic head is keen to investigate the homicide angle.

The CBI quizzed doctors at Cooper Hospital and reexamined the autopsy report of the late actor. According to the CBI, the autopsy report was allegedly 'botched' up and the report was 'misleading'. The CBI has raised suspicions on why vital details like the time of death have been skipped in the report. CBI team has also questioned the Mumbai police why a second opinion was not taken on the autopsy report released by Cooper hospital during the investigation.

Republic TV accesses 12 leads on AIIMS forensic panel's first sitting

1. CBI team requests AIIMS expert to visit Mumbai

2. Medical report made by AIIMS forensic expert

3. Panel seeks autopsy, viscera, inquest papers

4: Dr Sudhir Gupta requests more documents for analysis

5: CBI asks AIIMS panel if specific line of probe required

6: AIIMS forensic head keen on probing homicide angle

7: 25 questions given by AIIMS panel on crime scene report

8: AIIMS panel seeks every evidence in the case so far

9: sellotape or anything hanging on the cloth sought

10: experts seek details of everything that was in room

11: AIIMS panel asks for all collateral evidence to be given

12: circumstantial evidence to be probed by AIIMS panel

Republic TV's sting at Cooper Hospital

Republic's newsbreak about the AIIMS forensic team's first sitting comes even as the Maharashtra state human rights commission has issued notice to Cooper hospital and the Mumbai police over Rhea Chakraborty getting access to the mortuary where Sushant's autopsy was conducted following his death.

Republic TV's sting at Cooper Hospital also threw up some beguiling revelations as the security personnel said that the hospital didn't allow the CBI team on Monday as they didn't have an appointment. The security guard further revealed that the CBI team will now visit the Cooper Hospital on 26th and 27th, as they have been given an appointment to record the statement. On tape, the guard added, "The doctors who performed Sushant's autopsy are out, sent on leave. We are not allowed to speak to media, It's a command from the superiors and we are only following the orders."

When asked when was the order issued, the security guard is heard saying, "It has been 4-5 days, since the CBI team arrived. We are not allowed to speak to media or else I'll be suspended. Only office staff is present at the hospital, no doctor is here."

Earlier, the mortuary attendant at Cooper Hospital where Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem was performed had stated that Mumbai Police helped Rhea Chakraborty and her family see SSR’s body. In a sting operation by Republic TV, the attendant named Raorane said the police is always present when the body is shown and that only family members are permitted to see the body. He also stated that he was 'not present' that day, but his signatures on the documents were as per 'instructions from the doctors.' A man who was present with Rhea Chakraborty and helped her enter the mortuary had also earlier disclosed her first reaction to seeing Sushant's body. 'I'm sorry babu,' Surjeet Singh Rathore recounted Rhea saying, revealing his surprise at her statement. Sushant's family's lawyer Vikas Singh later questioned her presence there as well.

