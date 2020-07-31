Hours After ED Files PMLA Case, Rhea Chakraborty Attacks Media In First Statement

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family of abetting the actor's suicide, broke her silence in the case on Friday and released a 20-second video shot at an unknown location. Rajput, who was dating Chakraborty, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.

Chakraborty's statement comes hours after the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) registered the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The ED will send summons next week, as per sources.

In a video statement released, Chakraborty attacked the media and didn't comment as the matter is 'sub-judice'. She said, "I have immense faith in god and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyamev Jayate, the truth shall prevail, the actor said.

In his complaint, Rajput's father Krishna Kumar Singh, also sought to invoke the provisions of the Mental Health Care Act, alleging that the "machinations" of Rhea and her family members had caused his son to crack up, despite a successful career in films, and ultimately drove him to suicide. Singh has accused Chakraborty of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career.

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai, where probe in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is taking place.

Rhea in her petition is seeking transfer of the investigation being conducted in Bihar to Mumbai. She has alleged that there is a serious apprehension that 'she will not be treated fairly' in the investigation conducted by Bihar Police. Rhea has also alleged that FIR filed against her is 'entirely misconceived' and that the case has been filed only to 'harass her'.

(with PTI inputs)

