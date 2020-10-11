SSR Aide Ankit, Fans Observe 3rd Hunger Strike At Jantar Mantar; Urge CBI For Speedy Probe

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans led by his ex-manager Ankit Acharya have been protesting silently at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday with an urgent and unanimous demand for a speedy investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This is the third protest in the form of a hunger strike that is being observed by Acharya and Sushant's friend Ganesh Hiwarkar, who is currently in Mumbai.

Speaking to Republic TV, Ankit revealed that he intends to conduct a hunger strike in every state in the country until the late actor gets justice. He added that they have planned to organise a candle march on October 14 which marks four months since Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise. "I'm going to conduct this hunger strike in every state now. I'm in Delhi now and this isn't a hunger strike, it is our protest. We have planned for a candle march on October 14 and we will continue this until Sushant gets justice,'' said Sushant's ex-manager.

Read | In Sushant case, Vikas Singh exposes Sudhir Gupta correspondence; threatens to move court

Speaking about AIIMS forensic head Dr. Sudhir Gupta's flip flop statements to the media last week, Ankit said that a panel of international experts is expected to clarify the reports and that Sushant's fans are eagerly awaiting the conclusive reports of the entire case. He also demanded that the CBI should investigate Rhea Chakraborty under section 302 (murder) and that Sushant's flatmate Sidharth Pithani should also be probed for everything that happened on June 13- a day before the actor's death.

Many of the fans also expressed disappointment in Rhea Chakraborty's release from judicial custody and wished for capital punishment following charges of murder of their favourite actor. Several posters and placards have been placed at Jantar Mantar which have slogans for justice for the late actor as well as his former manager Disha Salian.

Read | Pithani took no photos in Sushant's room; took many at funeral & sent someone: Vikas Singh

Ganesh Hiwarkar alleges threat to life

Choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar, who was among the first Sushant met in Mumbai when he arrived in the city, had recently gathered huge support during his protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. He has now claimed that 'girl from Central Ministry' told him that his ‘life is in danger’. Ganesh sent a strong message by sharing his flight ticket to inform of his Mumbai return timings to state that he will come as Chhatrapati Shivaji’s son.

The choregrapher added that if someone kills him, ‘justice will come early’ and since he did not have any ‘enemies’, it has to be the ‘killers of SSR’. He urged the fans to ‘fight for him, Sushant and Disha Salian.’

Read | Shweta Singh Kirti thanks Sushant's fans in Sri Lanka for standing united for justice

Sushant Singh Rajput case update

The latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case has been the unofficial leak by AIIMS forensic panel head Dr. Sudhir Gupta, who claimed that the panel, formed on the recommendation of the CBI, had 'concluded that SSR had committed suicide.' However, Republic TV exposed his U-turn by highlighting his August 22 statement that the crime scene was not 'forensically fit for examination.' A CBI team has also landed in Mumbai as they're likely to probe prime accused Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged meeting with Sushant on June 13, a day before his death, and decide on whether to form a new forensic panel, as requested by SSR’s family.

Read | Ranvir Shorey speaks about public anger around Sushant's death, says 'they need answers'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.