Sushant Case: First CBI Witness Speaks Out; Exposes Rhea's Lies On Drugs & Family

Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death has been under intense scrutiny and on Saturday, Republic TV spoke to the first CBI witness — Sushant's driver Dhirendra, who exposed prime accused Rhea Chrakraborty's lies to 'friendly' media. For the first time since CBI took over, a testimony examined by CBI is going on record. Sushant's driver claims that the actor never consumed drugs in his time — October 2018 till April 2019.

Having accompanied Sushant in film shoots of 'Kedarnath', 'Chhichhore', and 'Drive', driver Dhirendra claimed, "He never took any drugs then. He wasn't depressed back then. He always worked wearing suits. He played badminton, table tennis, and cricket. He was always happy and spoke very nicely with all of us. He was never depressed. He always followed his schedule. He used to swim. There was no sign of depression. He sometimes used to drive his cars. We used to follow him. Sometimes, we used to drive, and he used to sit."

The first key witness who was quizzed by the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) also alleged, "He had a good relationship with his family. Priyanka didi and his brother-in-law used to visit him. They used to visit him when I was around. Priyanka didi was even present during Chhichhore's shoot. His brother-in-law was also there."

The driver concluded by stating, "That man can never commit suicide. He can never do that because he lived a good life. He used to keep himself busy most of the time."

Meanwhile, the CBI investigation into the case is still underway, after taking over from Mumbai Police, which had first investigated the case. On Saturday, the CBI called Sushant’s trainer Samee Ahmed, and previously questioned prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, Sandip Ssingh and many others.

Rhea is currently lodged in the Byculla jail till September 22, for her involvement in a drug cartel, after Narcotics Control Bureau probed the charges. The agency had started the probe on the basis of evidence provided by the Enforcement Directorate, which is also probing the financial impropriety allegations levelled by Sushant’s family.

