Sushant Death Case: Gaurav Arya Tracked Down, Remains Silent On Republic's Questions

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned a Goa-based hotelier, Gaurav Arya, in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said. Gaurav Arya left ED after 9 hours and was tracked down by Republic TV.

The hotelier whose name emerged in Rhea's WhatsApp chats chose to remain silent when Republic TV confronted him on drugs angle. He later was seen running away from the cameras and left the venue. According to the sources, Arya is staying at Hotel Oberoi, Mumbai.

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE

Sushant's niece Mallika Singh counters Lakshmi Manchu's statement on Rhea; read here

Arya arrived at the central probe agency's office in Mumbai's Ballard Estate area around 10:30 AM accompanied by his legal team. The ED had summoned Arya last week to join the probe after it recovered some mobile phone messages reportedly sent by actor and Rajput's live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty to him in 2017 and they purportedly indicated discussion of certain banned narcotics, officials had said.

Arya, who runs two hotels in Goa, had earlier told news channels that he has never dealt in narcotics and his last interaction with Rhea was about three years ago, adding he will "comply" with all legal procedures. He had also said that he never met Rajput, 34, who was allegedly found hanging at his duplex flat in the Bandra area of Mumbai on June 14.

The agency is looking at the money laundering angle in this case and hence all conversations and entities that are linked to the matter are required to be questioned to establish facts and to find out if any criminality is involved, a senior ED official had said. The ED has also recently intimated the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) about these purported drugs-linked chats which it recovered after 'cloning' two mobile phones of Rhea.

Sushant death probe LIVE Update: Rhea leaves after 9-hr grilling, heads to police station

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.