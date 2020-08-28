After Rhea's Shocking Elbow Thrust At Media; All Sushant Case Key Players Now At CBI

Rhea Chakraborty who was en-route to the CBI's DRDO Guesthouse on Friday morning made an angry gesture at media persons from inside her car just as she was entering the compound. After her car halted at a traffic signal, Republic TV walked up to her, to question the actror over her summons by the CBI. Camera on her, Rhea swung her elbow at the reporter from inside her car, making angry gestures, refusing to answer any questions.

Rhea arrives at CBI's guesthouse, other key players present

Rhea Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO Guesthouse for questioning on Friday morning. Her brother Showik Chakraborty was also present with her in the car.

Sources have informed Republic TV that Rhea Chakraborty will be questioned by CBI SP Nupur Prasad along with two other inspectors. The CBI said that the case is at the examination stage and that Rhea Chakraborty's statement to CBI will be used to understand the circumstances leading to Sushant's death.

Apart from her, Samuel Miranda and Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani have also reached the DRDO guest house for CBI questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. Cook Neeraj has also arrived at the DRDO guesthouse on Friday, meaning that the key players who are said to have been physically proximate to Sushant Singh Rajput are now with the CBI. On Thursday, Showik Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj, and Keshav Bachner were grilled by the CBI for over 14 hours at the CBI's DRDO guest house in Santa Cruz, Mumbai.

As per sources, Neeraj, Pithani and Miranda's questioning will be done by one team, and Rhea will be confronted on the statements recorded by the three. The focus is on the events of the last 6 months, including the stay at Waterstone resort.

