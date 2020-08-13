Sushant Death Case: Actor Mukesh Khanna Alleges Many ‘murders Termed Suicide’ In Bollywood

Mukesh Khanna joined the Republic TV movement seeking a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The veteran actor claimed that numerous murders in Bollywood had been 'converted into suicide and none of them were challenged'. The ‘Shaktimaan’ also questioned the Uddhav Thackeray government for 'stalling the CBI probe' and asked if they were trying to cover up the investigation.

Mukesh Khanna backs #CBIForSSR, slams Uddhav sarkar

Speaking on Republic TV’s The Debate, Khanna congratulated Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for leading the movement. He then said, “I have been in the industry for 30-40 years. This is not the first time that such a murder has happened. Such murders have been converted into suicides and no one challenged it.” Highlighting a popular case without taking the name, the Maharabharat star also said, “Long back, one heroine jumped from 18th floor of her house, there was no investigation and it was declared a suicide. Someone could have pushed her too. Numerous people have jumped off, and many have been found hanging, as if there are no other ways of committing suicide.”

Khanna also said, “The family has the right to speak, not the netas or government. The industry has lost a beautiful person, why should the family be asked to be quiet? No state has the right to stall CBI, even Mamata Banerjee had stalled it before.”

The Maharashtra government has repeatedly opposed a CBI inquiry. Khanna shared that opposing the probe hinted at ‘daal me kuch kaala hai.’

“For a moment, hypothetically consider it a suicide. The probe, whether done by Maharashtra or Bihar govenrments or CBI, will prove that it was a suicide. Someone opposing a CBI inquiry shows something is amiss and raises eyebrows,” the actor said.

He also said, “I respect Balasaheb Thackeray sahab a lot, so I feel bad that this government says that they wouldn’t allow CBI probe. Who are you? Are you trying to hide something” “The whole nation wants CBI, why Uddhav sarkar is stalling it,” Khanna questioned.

Support for #CBIForSSR

Earlier in the day, many other film stars, like Ankita Lokhande, Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman, Ashoke Pandit had joined the #CBIForSSR movement. The celebrities shot videos, holding placards, seeking justice. Meanwhile, even in the Supreme Court, the Centre also backed a CBI probe into the death, as Bihar government, Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s family submitted their replies in the transfer petition filed by Rhea, one of the accused.

