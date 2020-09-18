Sushant Case: With Pithani-CBI Statement, SSR Family Lawyer Reasons Rethink To 'homicide'

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer advocate Vikas Singh on Thursday spoke to Republic TV's Executive Editor - Legal Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj a day after Republic Media Network accessed details of SSR's flatmate Siddharth Pithani's statement to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which reveals a possible link of the late actor's death to that of his former manager Disha Salian, coming after a more explicit connection alleged by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane.

'Siddharth Pithani changing sides frequently'

According to top sources in the investigating agency, Pithani in his submissions to the CBI has confessed that 'Sushant fainted after hearing Disha's (death) news and feared for his life'. Pithani also admitted that Sushant worried because Rhea Chakraborty had left with his laptop and hard drives and that she could "fix him." Vikas Singh did not comment on the Disha Salian case saying that he was not aware of the exact information but revealed that Sushant's family "got worried" after watching Siddharth Pithani "changing sides so frequently"

"Between 8th and 14th June, firstly because Rhea had blocked Sushant and taken away his laptop and all his valuables from his home including two large bags, so definitely Sushant was extremely anxious and he was nervous and he was mentioning it to his sister. She tried to calm him down and she was successful until 12th June as she had to leave as her daughter was small and was staying with one of the friends," Vikas Singh said.

'Multiple factors made the family rethink'

"The fact is that this Pithani is changing sides so frequently because he was the only person there when the body was lowered and he was the only person in the house to witness whatever happened to Sushant on that night or the next morning. Earlier, if you recall, he initially told the family that Rhea has Sushant's life but when the FIR was registered and his name was not mentioned as one of the accused, he started helping Rhea and gave her that E-mail which she used in Supreme Court. It is at that stage, the family really got worried that probably such signs indicated that all was not well in Sushant's household," Vikas Singh added.

He further stated that the family was already worried regarding the postmortem and the mystery around his dead body, "so all these factors made the family rethink."

"In his statement to CBI, the father mentioned that Sushant may have been killed. I am quite hopeful that CBI with the help of the AIIMS team will be able to take a final call that this was a homicide and not suicide. Once that happens, the pace of the investigation will again speed up. The family is really hopeful that the perpetrators causing death to Sushant will be booked very soon," the lawyer said.

