Sushant Case: Rajeev Masand Interrogated For 10 Hours By Cops At Bandra Police Station

Film critic Rajeev Masand who reached Bandra police station on Tuesday afternoon to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death left at around 8 PM after concluding the interrogation, an official said. Masand's interrogation ended after 10 hours.

The police were likely to question Masand about the ratings and reviews he had given to Rajput's films, the official said. The development came days after Kangana Ranaut on her Nation Wants to Know interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami named Masand as a person who she felt should be summoned in the investigation.

Mumbai: Film critic Rajeev Masand leaves from Bandra police station where he had come to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Statements of 39 people have been recorded so far in connection with the case. https://t.co/qduwPdZBIa pic.twitter.com/xEHYlEcCwG — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

Kangana in her interview with Republic TV had said, "I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi's illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful? With this interview, I only have things to lose."

Rajeev Masand most vile,vindictive& bikau journalist who mercilessly butchered Sushant’s character is being called to police, even if he feels 1% of helplessness, agony-anguish Sushant felt we'll feel vindicated🙏 https://t.co/wUBbwuaav2 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 21, 2020

The 34-year-old 'Chhichore' actor was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. No suicide note was found at the scene. The police had last week recorded the statement of filmmaker and Yash Raj Films chairman Aditya Chopra about the contract the deceased actor had signed with the production house.

Statements of at least 35 people have been recorded by the police, who are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, had driven the actor to suicide.

Sharing a list of blind items film critic Masand wrote about Sushant, Kangana questioned, "Who were his sources?". She also shared a long thread by a fan who shared articles targetted at Kangana Ranaut. To this, Team Kangana Ranaut (an unverified page handled by the actor's team) wrote, "Here’s a series of recent blind items spread by the mafia to sabotage Kangana’s career, reputation, mental health and brand value,after so many endless rumours being spread by chaploos journalist, is it possible for anyone to remain sane?" [sic]

Here’s a detailed list of all the gutter gossip #RajeevMasand wrote about Sushant, tarnishing his image, causing several nervous breakdowns, he spoke about to his family and friends.

Please read, we need to know who were his sources ? https://t.co/mbyDa5U0Ph — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 21, 2020

(with PTI inputs)

