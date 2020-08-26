Sushant Case: Rhea's Talent Manager Jaya Evades Questions After Alleged Drug Link Surfaces

After being quizzed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday for around 4 hours, Jaya Saha, a consultant at a talent agency and Rhea Chakraborty's talent manager, refused to answer questions when confronted by Republic TV. Jaya Saha's name surfaced after WhatsApp chats allegedly discussing drugs surfaced while probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

According to sources, Jaya Saha allegedly gave 'CBD oil' to Rhea, going by the chats accessed by Republic TV.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team will arrive in Mumbai on Friday to probe the case. Soon after joining the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, the NCB registered a case under sections 20, 27, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). These sections pertain to criminal conspiracy in procuring and consuming illegal drugs.

NCB DG Rakesh Asthana exclusively spoke to Republic TV and said, "We are seized of the matter and we will be investigating the drug supply, conspiracy and syndicate network."

Earlier in the day, sources reported that the CBI and ED had curated a list of 20 Bollywood stars and politicians linked to the drug cartel who have come under the scanner. With the case being registered now, the NCB is set to send a team of officials from Delhi to Mumbai, which will probe WhatsApp Calls and the drug syndicate network in India and abroad.

Sushant Case: WhatsApp chats indicate Rhea Chakraborty talking drugs, lawyer contradicted

Rhea-Narcotics link surface

Sources have also reported that the NCB is investigating Rhea Chakraborty's link to the drug cartel and her brother Showik Chakraborty as well. Sources add that the 15-page Whatsapp conversations handed over to the NCB indicate that Rhea and her associates had discussed allegedly spiking Rajput's tea or coffee with a drug to get a certain 'kick'.

Narcotics angle in Sushant case deepens; list of 20 Bollywood stars & politicians with CBI

The narcotics angle in the case came into light on Tuesday and on Wednesday, when ED, which is probing the financial angle in the Sushant death case, summoned former talent manager Jaya Saha. Jaya Saha's name surfaced in some text messages with Rhea in which a discussion about putting "four drops" of some substance in somebody's drink. The message, allegedly sent in late 2019 reads, “Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in”.

