Sushant Case: Sandip Ssingh Evades Republic TV; Remains Tight-lipped On Being Confronted

One man who is under the scanner in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is Sandip Ssingh and in the 225 seconds that he was quizzed by Republic TV on Sunday, Sandip chose to stay silent & gave no answers. Producer Sandip Ssingh, one of the few people to reach Sushant's residence on June 14 right after his death, has been under the spotlight for giving different narratives in his interview about the series of events of June 14 (the day Sushant died).

On Sunday, Sandip was spotted walking at Worli Seaface, Mumbai, when Republic TV confronted him, but Ssingh did not answer a single question and was seen evading Republic.

Sushant's 'friend' Sandip Ssingh breaks silence post CBI grilling; gives June 14 version

Sandip Ssingh, whose active role in orchestrating the events immediately after the late actor's death had raised suspicions, defended his claim on why he did not meet Sushant for the past one year. Sandip, who emerged after a significant period of time to speak quite copiously to the media, said Sushant was busy with Chhichhore and other projects whereas he was busy with Modi biopic and its promotion. "What's the logic that I was not in contact with him?" he asked while speaking to news agency ANI.

'I told CBI everything'

"Many are not even in contact with their school friends. What's wrong in that? I had sent him a message during the lockdown, 'Bhai?' which was not delivered as his number had changed," he said. The filmmaker said that the people who are levelling allegations against him should answer why they didn’t go to the residence of Sushant Singh Rajput or the hospital when they got the news (of his death) or to his funeral. "Why didn't they stand with the family?" he asked.

Sandip Ssingh tries explaining 'thumbs-up' to cops, calls with Sushant's ambulance driver

Sandip Ssingh also confirmed that the CBI team has indeed called him and asked about the sequence of the events on June 14 and 15. "I told them everything I knew. Everyone wanted CBI inquiry which happened. Now, people want to decide who is accused. We should have little patience and trust the CBI," the filmmaker said.

Ssingh said that the whole country is "analysing me and judging me without any proof" adding that he feels that the people will themselves "punish" him as they have declared him a "convict." A number of questions about his involvement remain unanswered.

