Sushant Singh Case: Siddharth Pithani Likely To Be Quizzed By ED On Monday

Siddharth Pithani is likely to be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Siddharth, who was the late actor’s flatmate, was summoned to appear at the ED office in Mumbai on August 8. However, he did not turn up and the questioning is likely to take place on Monday.

Siddharth had earlier been questioned by the Mumbai Police in connection with the case. He had left for Hyderabad since then, and had also spoken to Republic TV from there. His statements related to Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the case registered by Bihar police, asking him to give medicines to Sushant, and what she told him before leaving the house, apart from leaving the interview mid-way had led to suspicion at that time. He has also spoken multiple times to Rhea, as revealed in her call data records.

ED probes Sushant Singh Rajput case

The ED is currently investigating the money laundering case, stemming from the FIR registered by the Patna Police against Rhea and others. Sushant’s father K Singh had accused Rhea and others of embezzlement, apart from the charges of abetment to suicide, among others registered in the case.

Rhea had been questioned on Friday, for almost nine hours, while her brother Showik was seen leaving the ED office on Sunday after 18 hours. Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi too had been questioned by Friday.

The ED questioned Rhea on the details of her property investments, which were brought by Showik and submitted. She was also asked to submit her Income Tax Returns from April 2015 to March 2020, which she agreed to.

Meanwhile, the CBI has taken over the case, after the Centre accepted the recommendation by the Bihar Government, and registered an FIR against Rhea and the others. The Maharashtra government, however, claimed that the matter will be decided by the Supreme Court on August 11 as they continued to oppose the transfer to CBI. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh claimed that the Mumbai Police was competent to handle the case.

