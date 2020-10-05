Sushant Case: 'Who Is Shaktimaan Here?' Asks Mukesh Khanna Questioning Suspicious U-turn

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna spoke to Republic TV and expressed surprise at the stunning U-turn in the testimony of AIIMS Forensic Head Dr. Sudhir Gupta against the backdrop of his 'unofficial leaks' about the suicide theory in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Khanna, who played the superhuman with superpowers Shaktimaan in the popular TV show, used an analogy of the superhero character to put forward his shock at the unnatural turn of events in the actor's death case.

"As Shaktimaan, I had the power to reconstruct buildings that fell down. Who is the Shaktimaan here? Who has recreated the place of the crime? which was totally manipulated, changed and contaminated already? They've twisted the whole situation and handed it over to Dr. Sudhir Gupta who has spread it all over that it was a suicide.", said Mukesh Khanna.

This comes after an August 22 call between Republic's Editor Special Projects Prakash Singh and Dr Sudhir Gupta witnessed the latter expressing his apprehensions about the contamination of the crime scene which as per his account rendered it insufficient to conduct a forensic examination, among other shortcomings. In WhatsApp chats he also questioned the Cooper Hospital's autopsy.

Arnab Goswami Exposes The Sushant Case U-Turn

"Forty-three days ago Sudhir Gupta gave a statement and now he is saying something else. He should come out in the open and say it now. If he wants to lie, he should come out and say it in the open," said Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, as the story broke on air at 10 AM.

Various media outlets have concluded that Sushant had committed suicide based on what has selectively been 'unofficially' told to them. These unofficial leaks come after the AIIMS team on September 28 submitted its report, based on its analysis of the Mumbai police's post-mortem and autopsy report which included photographic evidence.

"I want to ask all the Sushant Singh Rajput fans with folded hands, do not lose hope. These are lies and false narratives. Please continue to question these people. Sudhir Gupta had said that the crime scene was not kept intact, it had been contaminated, it is not suitable, the autopsy report has loopholes and other things. Based on this, no conclusive report can be released. This is what Dr Sudhir Gupta had said in his phone call," said Arnab Goswami.

"Then how is something who was not suitable, become suitable 40 days later? These channels who are lying, calling Sushant's fans thugs, what will they answer now? We will not let lies be peddled under our watch," he added.

