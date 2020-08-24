CBI Visits Cooper Hospital, Resort, Bank Amid Showik Questioning: All That Happened Today

Day 4 of the Central Bureau of Investigation’s probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput case was another day filled with speedy developments at multiple locations. The investigating force, that divides itself into multiple teams, were spotted at numerous important venues that played a part in the late actor and accused Rhea Chakraborty’s life in the last year. The first member from the Chakraborty family to be questioned was Rhea’s brother Showik.

The day started with information that the CBI was set to question Sushant and Rhea’s CAs and SSR’s manager Shruti Modi. The trio had also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate before.

One team of the CBI then landed at the Waterstone resort in Marol, where Sushant, Rhea and family had lived for some days in November 2019. The force is probing the angle of Sushant meeting a ‘spiritual healer’ as arranged by Rhea’s family. Later, it was revealed that the person in question, Mohan Joshi, has been summoned by the CBI for questioning.

The officials at the resort were also asked if Rhea will be arrested, but they refused comment.

Another team, meanwhile, visited the Kotak Mahindra Bank in Bandra where they sought details of SSR’s transaction, amid the allegation of Rs 15 crore being siphoned off from this particular account. The officials were not satisfied with the responses of the bank officials and left the bank disgruntled.

The major development of the day was Showik Chakraborty arriving for questioning at the DRDO guest house, where the CBI officials are residing. Showik too has been questioned previously by the Mumbai Police and ED. Rhea and her father Indrajit Chakraborty are also set to be summoned.

Another person to arrive at the DRDO guest house for summoning was Siddharth Pithani, who was questioned for the third day in a row, twice at the recreation of the scene at Sushant's house.

One CBI team then landed at the Cooper Hospital, where Sushant’s post-mortem was conducted. As per sources, it was the second visit of the CBI, and that the hospital authorities gave the officers unsatisfactory statements last time. The officers left after 50 minutes at the venue.

