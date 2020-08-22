Sushant Death Case: June 14 Locksmith Makes Sensational Revelation; 'Was Asked To Leave'

In yet another revelation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the locksmith, who was called on June 14 to break the lock of late Bollywood actor's room has told Republic TV that he was not allowed to enter the room. Narrating the incidents of June 14, the locksmith said that he was called by Siddharth Pithani but was not informed about the death of Sushant. When he broke the lock, the locksmith said that '3-4 people' at his home told him to leave and did not allow him to see inside the room. The locksmith also added that it was only after an hour when he received a call from Mumbai Police that he came to know it was Sushant Singh Rajput's home and that the actor has died.

READ | Sushant death case: 5-member AIIMS team to reexamine autopsy files as CBI begins probe

'I was called by Siddharth Pithani'

The locksmith said: "I was called around 1 PM. I was told me that someone is sleeping inside, the door is locked from inside and he is not opening. I was not told who he is. I was told that the person inside the room is not picking calls therefore they wanted to break the lock. I asked me to send a picture of the lock so that I get the tools accordingly. But they send me the picture of a different door that was already opened. I clarified that I need the picture of the lock of the door which is shut. Then they sent."

He added: "I reached there in 15-20 minutes. The watchman was busy, he did not made an entry in the guest book of the building. While I was trying to open the lock, after 5-7 minutes, they told me that I should hurry up. They were trying to listen if someone is making some sound inside. They told me if the door opens from inside while you are trying to break the lock, then pack up immediately and leave. There were 4 people. They didn't seem scared, they were relaxed. I thought there is some old person inside, they didn't tell me who is in the room. If I would know then I would have said called Police first."

"I was there for 15 minutes. I was called by Siddharth Pithani," the locksmith said. The locksmith also said that as soon as the door got unlocked, they did not even let me peep in and ask me to leave. "After one hour, police called and I reached, then I came to know it was Sushant Singh."

READ | 'Rhea Chakraborty getting trapped due to her own actions', says Sushant Singh's cousin

CBI begins probe

As CBI begins probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a five-member medical board of forensic experts has been formed by the AIIMS to look into the autopsy files related to the late actor. This comes after CBI approached the hospital for assistance.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approached the forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday for its medico-legal opinion in the case. In a letter to the premier medical institute, the central probe agency said it will provide the team of forensic experts with the necessary medical papers, post-mortem reports, videography, and viscera reports at the earliest.

READ | ED questions Sushant Singh Rajput's sister in money laundering case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the CBI to investigate Sushant's death case in Mumbai and has started the investigation. The CBI team consists of senior supervisory officers and majority field investigators and forensic experts. The team will go through crime scene photographs, videos and autopsy reports to reconstruct the crime scene. The CBI team also met DCP Abhishek Trimukhe later on Friday. It has picked up Sushant's cook Neeraj and will also question the self-proclaimed friend Sandip S Singh.

READ | Global telecast of digital event: ‘Remembering Sushant’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.