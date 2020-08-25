In Sushant Death Case, Kirit Somaiya Exudes Confidence In CBI, Hails SC's Decision

As CBI carries an intesified probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya asserted that a few abnormal things seem to be coming out. After getting SC's nod, the CBI team arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening after getting the Supreme Court's green signal in the matter. Starting off at a blistering pace, the CBI has already spoken to a range of people who were close to Sushant and has also taken possession of the materials accumulated as part of the Mumbai police's controversial probe and has also spoken to key Mumbai police officers.

Taking to Twitter, Somaiya exuded confidece in the CBI, stating that the Supreme Court's decision to ask CBI to take over investigation will give results.

#SushantSingh case, CBI seems taking grip on investigations, few abnormal things seems coming out. It seems Supreme Court decision to ask CBI to take over investigation will give results @BJP4Maharashtra @BJP4India @Dev_Fadnavis — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) August 25, 2020

CBI's 24 questions for Rhea ready

With the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in its fifth day, the agency is likely to summon main accused Rhea Chakraborty 'anytime soon', sources said on Tuesday. Sources added that the CBI is ready to grill Rhea with a list of around 24 questions. Earlier, sources informed that CBI will interrogate Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda for the second time on Tuesday.

CBI Investigation so far

The CBI officials team on Monday visited a Mumbai-based resort where the actor is said to have spent a couple of months. They have also re-created the events of June 14 at his Bandra residence, and spoken to the house owner as well. The CBI, since taking over the probe into the actor's death case on Thursday, has been probing multiple angles and has questioned dozens of people who were in contact with Sushant, including roommate Siidharth Pithani, cook Neeraj at the DRDO guesthouse. On its first day of probing the case in Mumbai the CBI team had spoken to the Mumbai police's Sushant case IO, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe who had exchanged many calls with Rhea Chakraborty, and officer Paramjit Singh who had received the February 25 warning from Sushant's brother-in-law about a threat to him.

