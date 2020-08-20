Sushant Death Case: 5 Videos From Hospital Puts Spotlight Back On Sandip Ssingh’s Role

Uncovering more botch-ups into the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Republic TV has now accessed 5 videos that put producer Sandip Ssingh's role back into the spotlight. In the explosive footage from the Cooper hospital (where the late actor was taken for post-mortem), Sandip Ssingh's presence on June 14 raises serious questions.

In the raw, unedited footage accessed by Republic TV, suspicion over 'how many stretchers were there' deepens. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai Police immediately claimed it was suicide, but facts, evidence, and testimonies that have since emerged have cast a shadow around this initially-floated narrative.

Video 1

In this video, producer Sandip Ssingh, who claimed to be Sushant's friend is seen with his sister outside Cooper hospital. In an interview with Republic TV, Ssingh claimed that he had not met Sushant for over a year but Ssingh was the first person to take control of everything on June 14, and hence his role is questionable in this situation.

Sushant's niece a few days back spoke about Sandip Ssingh and cleared out the misunderstanding by stating, "The family does not know who Sandip Ssingh is. Meetu Masi fainted after she saw the body, so somebody had to make sure she could walk okay and he just happened to be there. I repeat, she doesn’t know Sandip Ssingh."

Video 2

Sandip Ssingh is seen showing 'thumbs-up' to the Mumbai Police in the second video.

Video 3

Mumbai police & officials form a human chain in an attempt to block paparazzi from recording. The human chain was formed the moment stretchers were brought out.

Video 4

The raw footage raises suspicion as it appears there was more than one stretcher. The presence of 2 ambulances also raises questions.

Video 5

Man in a black T-shirt & pink cap is seen pulling the stretcher out at the Cooper Hospital.

CBI FOR SSR

Meanwhile, continuing its investigation in the mysterious death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, a team of around 8-12 CBI officers is set to arrive in Mumbai on Thursday evening. CBI's Mumbai Unit will be receiving the team from Delhi which is expected to reach the financial capital by 7:30 pm on Thursday. The SIT team, arriving a day after the Supreme Court judgement, will not be quarantined as it is expected to return back within a week.

