Sushant Death Probe: CBI Reaches Late Actor's Bandra Residence With Pithani & Staff Member

As the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case intensifies, a CBI team reached the late Bollywood actor's residence in Mumbai's Bandra on Saturday at around 2:30 pm. The investigating agency is likely to recreate the crime scene. Two key witnesses in the death case - Sushant's cook and his friend Siddharth Pithani have also been taken to the actor's residence. Sushant Singh Rajput was mysteriously found dead at his residence on June 14.

The actor's cook which has been taken to the residence was questioned by the CBI earlier in the day at the office of DRDO. Other staff members and some friends of the actor are also likely to be interrogated. Pithani, who arrived in Mumbai on Saturday, claims to be the first one to find Sushant’s body hanging in the actor’s bedroom.

CBI quizzes Mumbai police

As CBI investigates the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, its team reached the Bandra Police Station on Saturday. Sources informed that CBI questioned the Mumbai Police on why they did not approach another team of doctors or experts for a second opinion on the autopsy report of the late Bollywood actor. CBI team has also been informed by experts that vital information like time of death not mentioned in the autopsy report, say sources, adding that the central agency will also question the doctors who conducted the autopsy. Meanwhile, another team of the CBI reached Cooper Hospital on Saturday.

AIIMS team to reexamine autopsy report

A five-member medical board of forensic experts has been formed by the AIIMS to look into the autopsy files related to the late actor. This comes after CBI approached the hospital for assistance.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approached the forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday for its medico-legal opinion in the case. In a letter to the premier medical institute, the central probe agency said it will provide the team of forensic experts with the necessary medical papers, post-mortem reports, videographs, and viscera reports at the earliest.

