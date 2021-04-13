Sushant Drug Probe Case: NCB Arrests Two With Marijuana, Cash In Mumbai

Two persons were arrested for alleged possession of curated Hydroponic marijuana and cash to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh in central Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) conducted searches at Parel village on Monday and nabbed Ganesh Adhere and Siddhant Amin with 310 gm of curated Hydroponic marijuana buds and Rs 1.5 lakh cash, the official said.

The duo is allegedly linked to the international drug trafficking network operated by one Sahil Shah alias Flacko, a suspect in a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, he said. Investigations have revealed that the accused were distributing various strains of the narcotic substance, namely blackberry, northern, rainbow, and forbidden, the official said.

The curated buds are expensive and imported from Europe, Canada, and the US, he said, adding that the accused have been booked in a separate case.

NCB files charge sheet

34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, sending shockwaves throughout the nation. While Mumbai police had initially ruled his death as 'suicide by hanging', the investigation was countered by Rajput's family which alleged foul play in his death. Demanding a CBI probe into his death, the family alleged that Rajput's girlfriend - Rhea Chakraborty was involved in 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy' - filing an FIR in Bihar. The CBI, which took over the case is still probing, with the AIIMS panel filing its report on Rajput's autopsy to it.

After joining the investigation into the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, who died under mysterious circumstances on June 14, in August, the NCB submitted its charge sheet on March 5. The agency had been alerted by the Enforcement Directorate that was probing the embezzlement charges against the accused like Rhea Chakraborty in the FIR registered by the company after the ED allegedly found evidence of their involvement with narcotics.

The charge sheet ran into 12,000 and consisted of the names of 33 accused, 200 witnesses, and more. The NCB noted in the charge sheet that they found ‘evidence’ of Rhea Chakraborty and the other accused being involved with drugs. They also submitted tests that proved that the seizures made were narcotics substances, along with details of their bank transactions that allegedly dealt with drugs.

(With PTI inputs)