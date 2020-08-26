Sushant's Family Lawyer Demands Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest As Narcotics Angle Emerges

As the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) got involved in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case after ED ascertained a link of accused Rhea Chakraborty with purported drug dealing, the late actor’s family lawyer Vikas Singh demanded Rhea’s arrest on charges of abetment to suicide or murder.

Singh said that the disclosure of narcotics angle in Sushant’s death takes the case to another level and substantially widens the scope of proceedings. He demanded Rhea’s arrest if she was involved in administering drugs to Sushant.

“Narcotics is a banned drug. If what has been disclosed is true, then this leads to abetment to suicide as well as murder. The Narcotics Control Bureau will conduct the investigation and the suppliers will be arrested. The scope of these proceedings will widen substantially. I feel the matter is getting very serious. Hopefully, some major breakthrough will come from the CBI investigation,” he told Republic TV.

Rhea’s link with drug dealing

On Monday, it was revealed that the Enforcement Directorate has shared evidence of Rhea Chakraborty's alleged dealing in narcotics with the CBI. As per sources, senior officials of NCB will meet in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the ED reference to narcotics with respect to Rhea’s WhatsApp chats.

The ED has already summoned Rhea Chakraborty's former talent manager Jaya Saha, who allegedly exchanged messages with Rhea in late 2019 advising her to "use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in."

However, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde released a statement claiming that the actor has “never consumed drugs in her lifetime. She’s ready for a blood test at any time.” However he did not say anything about allegations of dealing with drugs.

‘Did Rhea give drugs to Sushant?’

Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh said that the question being raised in Rhea Chakraborty’s connection with drug dealing is whether she administered drugs to Sushant against his will or his knowledge. If that is proven, Rhea is bound to be arrested on charges of murder, he said.

“Whether Rhea consumed drugs is not the issue here. The point is whether she was involved in administering the drug to Sushant against his will or without his knowledge. That is the real question,” Vikas Singh said.

