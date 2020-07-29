Sushant Feared Being Implicated In Disha Salian's Death; Rhea Had Appointed Her: Lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other individuals on July 25 in Patna. The FIR also named Rhea's family members and Sushant's manager Shruti Modi under charges that include abetment of suicide. In an interaction with Republic TV, Rajput's father KK Singh's lawyer Vikas Singh revealed that Disha Salian was not Sushant's manager and also clarified what made his family file an FIR.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer reveals Disha Salian was not his manager

The lawyer stated that it is a “clear case of abetment of suicide”. Talking about Disha Salian’s death, he said, “Rhea left at first and Disha Salian passed away on the same night. The next day, all media reports said Sushant Singh Rajput’s secretary died by suicide whereas she had not even joined yet”. He further said, “The situation contributed to an increase in Sushant’s anxiety and he feared being implicated in Disha’s death case and constantly checked Google because of it”.

When asked about Rajput's family informing Mumbai Police that there was a threat to Sushant and that a planned conspiracy regarding his mental health was already in place back in February, Vikas Singh clarified that there was no threat but the Bandra police were made aware of Sushant being in bad company and were asked to keep an eye. He added that the FIR was filed in Patna because the jurisdiction was applicable since Sushant was a resident of Patna. He further added that the real offence started in Patna because Rhea made Sushant cut off his contact with his family.

When asked if other people need to be arrested as well, the lawyer clarified that as of now, only Rhea Chakraborty needs to arrested and added that the punishment under IPC Section 306 is of 10 years. He further said that she needs to be arrested if custodial interrogation is to happen.

The family lawyer said, “Mumbai Police asked the family to name a few big production houses in the investigation”. Further questioning the line of interrogation, Singh said, “the police were trying to derail the investigation”.

Explaining the situation concisely, the lawyer alleged that Rhea Chakraborty primarily isolated Sushant from his family to gain control over him. He added that she started taking the late actor to doctors and started building his medical record on the side. Vikas Singh said that Rhea decided his doctors and took charge of his medication, and even told him that his house was haunted and that he should move out.

